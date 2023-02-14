Bob Dylan is one of the most influential songwriters of the generation. In fact, his legendary songs are the inspiration behind Blueprint Pictures’ forthcoming film, Girl from the North Country, starring Chlöe and Woody Harrelson. Known for publicly declaring his love for many other musicians, including Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan, and the television game show Jeopardy! wanted to return the love.

The nightly trivia program hosted by Ken Jennings dedicated a full category of questions to the musician’s pen titled “Bob Dylan Lyrics.” As the contestants started with the entry-level question worth $400, it took all three fighting for the top spot for a loop. Jennings revealed the question to be, “‘Hey’ this guy, ‘Play A Song For Me, I’m Not Sleepy, And There Is No Place I’m Going To,'” to which the answer was “Mr. Tambourine Man.”

However, neither of the two contestants that answered got it quiet on the nose. The first contestant answered, “Who is piano man,” confusing Dylan with Billy Joel. In an attempt to snatch the $400 cash prize, the next contestant guessed, “Who is Joe.”

Of course, neither of the contestants was right. The last contestant refused to contribute to the embarrassing musical flub. Fans at home took to social media to call out the participants for mixing up famous musicians. For some people, the “Who is Joe” response seemed as if they confused Dylan with the late Jimi Hendrix.

Watch the full clip above.