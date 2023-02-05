Jack Harlow’s aspirations to become a beloved industry baby is underway. As the “First Class” prepares for tonight’s Grammy Awards, where hopes to win big, Hulu just released the first look at its upcoming film White Men Can’t Jump remake starring the musician.

Despite appearing in several commercials and documentaries, this film marks Harlow’s acting debut. He has big shoes to fill stepping into the role of quirky street basketball player Billy Hoyle. While Harlow certainly has the charisma of the character nailed, he still needs to showcase another side playing off his co-star actor Sinqua Walls (Teen Wolf, Power, The Breaks), who plays his athletic partner in crime, Sidney Deane.

The original beloved 1992 film starred actors Woody Harrelson (who originally played Billy Hoyle) and Wesley Snipes (who originally played Sidney Deane) quickly became a cultural fixture. But, even though this is Harlow’s first significant role, director Charles Kidd II, professionally known as Calmatic, who has worked with Harlow in the past, isn’t worried.

In an interview with Esquire, Calmatic confidently said, “Man, listen, after this film, I don’t think Jack Harlow is going to be a rapper.”

Calmatic later clarified his statement to say, “I mean, I’m sure he is not going to give up rap, but he’s definitely going to be a Mark Wahlberg—where I think people are going to know him more for acting than his music,” adding, “And so I’m happy that he got his feet wet with White Men Can’t Jump so I can take a little responsibility for that. I’m excited for the world to see him and get the full scope of him as an artist.”

