Ahead of her upcoming solo debut album, In Pieces, Chlöe has shared its lead single, “Pray It Away.”

On the first piece of In Pieces, Chlöe recovers from a broken heart by getting in touch with her spirituality. Initially, she is angry and vengeful over a man who did her dirty. But instead of exacting revenge, she chooses to pray the hurt and the heartache away.

“God knows my heart, I’m wildin’, wildin’ / So close to doin’ somethin’ / Maybe I should go and take it to church / And wash it away,” she sings on the song’s chorus, noting that although she wants this man to hurt, she’s deciding, “I’ma just pray it away.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, directed by Madeline Kate Kann, Chlöe is seen dancing in a historic church in downtown Los Angeles, surrounded by dancers dressed in white.

While we don’t know much else about her upcoming album, Chlöe is promising a soul-baring, unfiltered project.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” said Chlöe in a statement. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

You can check out the video for “Pray It Away” above.

In Pieces arrives this March via Parkwood and Columbia. You can pre-save it here.