Halle isn’t the only Bailey sister heading to the big screen. Shortly, “Pray It Away” singer Chlöe will also put her acting chops on full display yet again. Although these days, many music lovers have come to know the duo by their countless musical bops; the pair have quite the star in feature films well before her role on ABC’s Black-ish or Grown-ish.

While her beloved younger sister will lend her vocals to Disney’s underwater princess Ariel in the live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Chlöe will take a different route. According to The Wrap, the producer will star in Blueprint Pictures’ film Girl from the North Country, an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway show.

Known for public displays of admiration for music pioneers like Missy Elliott, maybe that influenced her decision to be a part of the film as the music of legendary songwriter Bob Dylan directly inspired it.

In addition to Chlöe, actors Woody Harrelson, Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Tosin Cole (House Party and Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks) have also signed onto the film. Conor McPherson, the author of the book used as an anchor for the Broadway musical, will serve as the film’s writer and director, whereas Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin will serve as producers.

The story will be set in Duluth, Minnesota, during the Great Depression. However, the film will remain faithful to the musical’s plot line is described as “a group of wayward travelers’ lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope.”

If the film follows in the theater production’s footsteps, the Dylan songs that may be included or worked into the film include “Slow Train,” “True Love Tends to Forget,” and “Girl from the North Country.” So far, the film does not have a release date. However, it has been revealed that CAA Media Finance will represent the film in the domestic market. While Rocket Science will handle the international market, starting with the Berlin Film Festival.