Bon Iver might be the best live band in the world, as Uproxx’s Philip Cosores recently declared. Well, this spring and summer, fans across the US will be able to judge that for themselves, as the group announced new tour dates today. The shows will bring the band across the country starting later this month until the end of June.

It's time, and we're ready! Catch us on tour this spring and summer 2022 with special guests @dijondijon_ and @bonnylightband. Tickets: https://t.co/wcmezs4966 We can't wait to celebrate with every one of you. Entry protocols for COVID will follow respective local guidelines. pic.twitter.com/PKxzCTLdL1 — Bon Iver (@boniver) March 18, 2022

Opening the March and April shows will be Dijon, while Bonny Light Horseman will take over for the June concerts.

Check out the full list of dates below, including the band’s European dates for later this year.

03/30 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

04/01 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

04/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

04/03 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *

04/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/08 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *

04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

04/12 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *

04/14 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

04/15 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

06/03 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium **

06/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE **

06/07 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater **

06/08 — Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo **

06/10 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point **

06/11 — East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park **

06/12 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! **

06/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre **

06/17 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park **

06/18 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater **

06/21 — Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation **

06/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater **

06/25 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit **

06/26 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit **

10/16 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/19 — Leeds, GB @ First Direct Arena

10/20 — Glasgow, GB @ The OVO Hydro

10/24 — Manchester, GB @ AO Arena

10/25 — London, GB @ SSE Arena Wembley

10/26 — London, GB @ SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/02 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/03 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

11/05 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/07 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/09 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

11/11 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

* with Dijon

** with Bonny Light Horseman