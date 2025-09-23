Daniel Caesar is a month removed from the impending release of his fourth studio album, Son Of Spergy, and took the opportunity to share its latest single, “Moon” featuring Bon Iver.

“Moon” is a wistful ballad about the angst he felt growing up under the strict parenting of the album’s namesake. “Hit dogs will holler, I’ll howl at the moon / I’m not who I wanna be at the moment / Maybe soon,” he croons. “Someday I will leave your home / Be a man, I’ll make my own

And I’ll set this wood on fire, you can’t stop mе / There I will rest my bonеs.”

The album, which Caesar has been working on since 2024, also features the single “Have A Baby (With Me),” and collaborators 656yf4t, Blood Orange, Sampha, Yebba, and his Caesar’s own father, Norwill Simmonds. Caesar has also been working with Blood Orange and Rex Orange County, in addition to working with Tyler, The Creator on Chromakopia.

You can listen to “Moon” featuring Bon Iver above. See below for the Son Of Spergy tracklist.

01. “Rain Down” Feat. Sampha

02. “Have A Baby” (With Me)

03. “Call On Me”

04. “Baby Blue” Feat. Norwill Simmonds

05. “Root Of All Evil”

06. “Who Knows”

07. “Moon” Feat. Bon Iver

08. “Touching God” Feat. Yebba & Blood Orange

09. “Sign Of The Times”

10. “Emily’s Song”

11. “No More Loving (On Women I Don’t Love)” Feat. 656yf4t

12. “Sins Of The Father” Feat. Bon Iver

Son Of Spergy is due on 10/24 via Republic Records. You can find more info here.