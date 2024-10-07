Charli XCX performed in Orlando yesterday (October 6), and she took the opportunity to continue to viral rollout of her upcoming remix album, Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.
In recent days, she has been gradually teasing the features on the tracklist via billboards in various cities. Now, she’s finally come out and shared the full tracklist.
Rather, she had somebody else do it for her. In Orlando, she gave a paper copy of the album’s tracklist to one of her audience members and instructed them to post it online. Indeed, it surfaced online. Watch a video of the moment here.
Check out the full tracklist below.
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Album Cover Artwork
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Tracklist
Disc 1
1. “360” Feat. Robyn & Yung Lean
2. “Club Classics” Feat. BB Trickz
3. “Sympathy Is A Knife” Feat. Ariana Grande
4. “I Might Say Something Stupid” Feat. The 1975 & Jon Hopkins
5. “Talk Talk” Feat. Troye Sivan
6. “Von Dutch” Feat. Addison Rae
7. “Everything Is Romantic” Feat. Caroline Polachek
8. “Rewind” Feat. Bladee
9. “So I” Feat. A.G. Cook
10. “Girl, So Confusing” Feat. Lorde
11. “Apple” Feat. The Japanese House
12. “B2b” Feat. Tinashe
13. “Mean Girls” Feat. Julian Casablancas
14. “I Think About It All The Time” Feat. Bon Iver
15. “365” Feat. Shygirl
16. “Guess” Feat. Billie Eilish
Disc 2
1. “360”
2. “Club Classics”
3. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
4. “I Might Say Something Stupid”
5. “Talk Talk”
6. “Von Dutch”
7. “Everything Is Romantic”
8. “Rewind”
9. “So I”
10. “Girl, So Confusing”
11. “Apple”
12. “B2B”
13. “Mean Girls”
14. “I Think About It All The Time”
15. “365”
16. “Hello Goodbye”
17. “Guess”
18. “Spring Breakers”
Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out 10/11 via Atlantic. Find more information here.