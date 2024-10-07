Charli XCX performed in Orlando yesterday (October 6), and she took the opportunity to continue to viral rollout of her upcoming remix album, Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

In recent days, she has been gradually teasing the features on the tracklist via billboards in various cities. Now, she’s finally come out and shared the full tracklist.

Rather, she had somebody else do it for her. In Orlando, she gave a paper copy of the album’s tracklist to one of her audience members and instructed them to post it online. Indeed, it surfaced online. Watch a video of the moment here.

Check out the full tracklist below.