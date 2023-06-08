Here Is Boygenius’ Setlist For ‘The Tour’ In 2023

Boygenius’ North American tour — conveniently named “ The Tour ,” in reference to their album, The Record — is well underway, and after the first few shows in California including Re:SET , fans now have a pretty good idea what songs to expect from the supergroup. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus all get solo turns during their encore, but accoring to Setlist.fm, they stick mainly to the group outings. You can check out the setlist, and the dates for their remaining gigs, below.

Tour Setlist

01. “Without You Without Them” (Performed backstage, shown via video feed)

02. “$20”

03. “Satanist”

04. “Emily I’m Sorry”

05. “True Blue”

06. “Cool About It”

07. “Souvenir”

08. “Bite the Hand”

09. “Revolution 0”

10. “Stay Down”

11. “Leonard Cohen”

12. “Me & My Dog”

13. “We’re in Love”

14. “Anti‐Curse”

15. “Letter to an Old Poet”

16. “Not Strong Enough”

17. “Salt in the Wound”

18. “Ketchum, ID”

19. “Please Stay” (Lucy Dacus song)

20. “Favor” (Julien Baker song)

21. “Graceland Too” (Phoebe Bridgers song)

Tour Dates

06/08 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

06/09 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ City Park !

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Central Park !

06/13 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

06/14 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion !

06/17 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

06/18 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

06/20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

06/21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

06/23 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival !

06/24 — Chicago, IL @ Riis Park !

06/25 — Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park !

07/28 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

07/29 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

07/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

08/01 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

08/02 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

08/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

08/05 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

* with Bartees Strange

^ with Broken Social Scene

% with Carly Rae Jepsen

+ with Claud

= with Illuminati Hotties