Boygenius — the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus — are unveiling their debut full-length The Record this week. So far, we have singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Not Strong Enough.” The hype was elevated when the trio gave an impromptu performance at an Austin airport for SXSW.

If you missed that baggage claim gig, you’re in luck because Boygenius just announced a tour. It kicks off next month in Pomona, California. Carly Rae Jepsen, Bartees Strange, and Claud are just some of the artists that’ll be on the road with them between April and August.

Find ticket information here and check out the tour dates below.

04/12 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

06/02 — San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

06/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebowl !

06/04 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

06/08 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

06/09 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ City Park !

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Central Park !

06/13 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

06/14 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion !

06/17 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

06/18 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

06/20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

06/21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

06/23 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival !

06/24 — Chicago, IL @ Riis Park !

06/25 — Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park !

07/28 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

07/29 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

07/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

08/01 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

08/02 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

08/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

08/05 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* with Bartees Strange

^ with Broken Social Scene

% with Carly Rae Jepsen

+ with Claud

= with Illuminati Hotties

the tour dates. fan presale starts tomorrow, March 29th at 10AM local with code: NOTSTRONGhttps://t.co/WjyL0e2I9U pic.twitter.com/YJCuj2uXGu — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) March 28, 2023

The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope. Find more information here.