bradley cooper eddie vedder 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley
Indie

Bradley Cooper Channeled Jackson Maine With Eddie Vedder To Sing Jason Isbell’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Song

Unlike other music festivals during Memorial Day Weekend, BottleRock Napa Valley was successfully staged. BottleRock is also the only music festival that can lay claim to a surprise performance by Jackson Maine.

On Saturday, May 25, Cooper joined Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to sing “Maybe It’s Time” from A Star Is Born, Cooper’s 2018 directorial debut in which he starred as Maine. “Maybe It’s Time” was written by Jason Isbell for the film. AdmiralNeeda posted YouTube videos of Cooper and Vedder singing “Maybe It’s Time” and “Rockin’ In The Free World.” Consequence circulated the “Maybe It’s Time” video on X (formerly Twitter) as seen below.

In 2018, Cooper confirmed that Vedder served as his inspiration while forming Jackson Maine for his A Star Is Born remake.

“I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions,” Cooper told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings.”

Cooper also sang along to “Shallow,” his and Lady Gaga’s Grammy-winning A Star Is Born duet, while on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The paper reported that Cooper, Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, and award-winning chef José Andrés “drew the largest crowd to the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage in the history of BottleRock Napa Valley” on Saturday.

See the clips below.

