ed sheeran
Getty Image
Music

Here Are The Bottlerock Napa Valley Set Times For 2024

This weekend, Bottlerock Festival returns to Napa Valley in California with headliners Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam, and Ed Sheeran. The festival runs from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 at Napa Valley Expo. You can find the set times below.

Friday, May 24

Jam Cellars Stage

Grace Bowers (12:30), Pete Yorn (2:00), Jessie Murch (3:30), Bebe Rexha (5:00), St. Vincent (6:30), Stevie Nicks (8:15)

Verizon Stage

The Takes (12:00), Fleece (1:15), Boywithuke (2:30), All Time Low (3:45), Miike Snow (5:00), Nelly (6:30), Megan Thee Stallion (8:15)

Prudential Stage

Wellness (12:00), Akira Galaxy (1:15), Con Bro (2:30), Chris Shiftlett (4:00), Chevy Metal (5:30), Gogol Bordello (7:30)

Truly Stage

Sanho (12:00), Sage Bava (1:00), Alexsucks (2:15), The Moss (3:30), Royel Otis (4:45), Loveless (6:00), Say She She (7:15), Silent Disco (8:45)

Saturday, May 25

Jam Cellars Stage

Linka Moja (12:00), Mondo Cozmo (1:15), Cold War Kids (2:30), My Morning Jacket (4:00), Maná (5:45), Pearl Jam (7:45)

Verizon Stage

Grace McKagan (12:00), The Alive (1:00), Holly Humbertone (2:15), T-Pain (3:45), Oliver Tree (5:15), The Kid Laroi (6:45), Kali Uchis (8:30)

Prudential Stage

Wellnes (12:00), Mama Said (1:00), Moonalice (2:15), John Cruz (3:45), Celisse (5:15), The Record Company (6:45), Tower Of Power (8:30)

Truly Stage

Napa Valley Youth Symphony (12:00), The Aquadolls (1:00), Momma (2:30), Jack Kays (3:45), LaRussell (5:15), Deep Sea Diver (6:45), Silent Disco (8:45)

Sunday, May 26

Jam Cellars Stage

Tors (12:30), The Beaches (2:00), Stephen Sanchez (3:30), Norah Jones (5:00), Dominic Fike (6:30), Ed Sheeran (8:15)

Verizon Stage

Forrest Day (12:00), Colony House (1:30), Cannons (3:00), Action Bronson (4:30), The Offspring (6:00), Queens Of The Stone Age (8:00)

Prudential Stage

Wellness (12:00), The Silverado Pickups (1:00), Brittany Davis (2:30), Monsieur Periné (4:00), Mononeon (5:30), The Soul Rebels feat. Talib Kweli (7:00), Stephen Marley (8:45)

Truly Stage

Jared Harper (12:00), Jane Leo (1:30), Windser (2:45), Bully (4:00), The Scarlet Opera (5:30), Dehd (7:00), Silent Disco (8:45)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors