Here Are The Bottlerock Napa Valley Set Times For 2024

This weekend, Bottlerock Festival returns to Napa Valley in California with headliners Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam, and Ed Sheeran. The festival runs from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 at Napa Valley Expo. You can find the set times below.
Friday, May 24
Jam Cellars Stage
Grace Bowers (12:30), Pete Yorn (2:00), Jessie Murch (3:30), Bebe Rexha (5:00), St. Vincent (6:30), Stevie Nicks (8:15)
Verizon Stage
The Takes (12:00), Fleece (1:15), Boywithuke (2:30), All Time Low (3:45), Miike Snow (5:00), Nelly (6:30), Megan Thee Stallion (8:15)
Prudential Stage
Wellness (12:00), Akira Galaxy (1:15), Con Bro (2:30), Chris Shiftlett (4:00), Chevy Metal (5:30), Gogol Bordello (7:30)
Truly Stage
Sanho (12:00), Sage Bava (1:00), Alexsucks (2:15), The Moss (3:30), Royel Otis (4:45), Loveless (6:00), Say She She (7:15), Silent Disco (8:45)
Saturday, May 25
Jam Cellars Stage
Linka Moja (12:00), Mondo Cozmo (1:15), Cold War Kids (2:30), My Morning Jacket (4:00), Maná (5:45), Pearl Jam (7:45)
Verizon Stage
Grace McKagan (12:00), The Alive (1:00), Holly Humbertone (2:15), T-Pain (3:45), Oliver Tree (5:15), The Kid Laroi (6:45), Kali Uchis (8:30)
Prudential Stage
Wellnes (12:00), Mama Said (1:00), Moonalice (2:15), John Cruz (3:45), Celisse (5:15), The Record Company (6:45), Tower Of Power (8:30)
Truly Stage
Napa Valley Youth Symphony (12:00), The Aquadolls (1:00), Momma (2:30), Jack Kays (3:45), LaRussell (5:15), Deep Sea Diver (6:45), Silent Disco (8:45)
Sunday, May 26
Jam Cellars Stage
Tors (12:30), The Beaches (2:00), Stephen Sanchez (3:30), Norah Jones (5:00), Dominic Fike (6:30), Ed Sheeran (8:15)
Verizon Stage
Forrest Day (12:00), Colony House (1:30), Cannons (3:00), Action Bronson (4:30), The Offspring (6:00), Queens Of The Stone Age (8:00)
Prudential Stage
Wellness (12:00), The Silverado Pickups (1:00), Brittany Davis (2:30), Monsieur Periné (4:00), Mononeon (5:30), The Soul Rebels feat. Talib Kweli (7:00), Stephen Marley (8:45)
Truly Stage
Jared Harper (12:00), Jane Leo (1:30), Windser (2:45), Bully (4:00), The Scarlet Opera (5:30), Dehd (7:00), Silent Disco (8:45)