This weekend was a tough one for music festivals, as two major events ended up getting cut short due to extreme weather conditions.

Jack Harlow’s two-day Gazebo Festival started on Saturday, May 25, but the second day was canceled before it even began. The area of the Louisville, Kentucky festival was put on a tornado watch, and ultimately, Day 2 was called off.

A statement from organizers said in part, “The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival.”

The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival. pic.twitter.com/t2XvLW9vBO — Gazebo Fest (@gazebofestival) May 26, 2024

Chicago’s Sueños Festival suffered a similar fate. The city faced rain and thunderstorms on Sunday the 26th, enough to delay the festival’s start. Doors ended up opening at 4 p.m. local time, instead of at noon as initially scheduled. At about 8 p.m., minutes after Maluma had taken the stage, the festival was evacuated.

It wasn’t just those two parts of the country, either: CenTex Country Music Fest — which was set to go down in Temple, Texas on June 1 — has also been canceled due to damage a May 22 storm caused to the festival grounds.

This all comes after this year’s Lovers & Friends Festival was canceled earlier this month, also for weather-related reasons.