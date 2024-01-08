BottleRock Napa Valley, an annual three-day music, food, and wine festival, will give fans “the first taste of summer” with a newly revealed lineup featuring Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná, Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, and so many more. (Seriously, 12 rows’ worth of names more.)

BottleRock Napa Valley will take place at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26. The festival announced the full lineup this morning, January 8. Three-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. PST.

According to BottleRock’s official website, 2024 will mark the first time there are “no surprises at checkout” because “all fees are included upfront.” The website lists the three-day general admission ticket price as $409 and tacks on the $47 fee to end at a $456 total.

The site also lists the three-day VIP as sold out, though it’s unclear if that will refresh on January 9. As of now, BottleRock is offering a sign-up page for anyone interested in ticket and hotel packages.

