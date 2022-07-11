The fourth edition of Brandi Carlile’s Girl Just Wanna Weekend festival was announced today and in a most unusual, but highly welcome twist, Carlile welcomed fan input when putting together the lineup. The festival itself takes place in Mexico’s Riviera Maya from January 9th to the 13th and Carlile is of course the headliner (and playing multiple sets.) But there’s a star-studded cast of all female-fronted acts joining her on the tropical getaway music festival’s bill.

Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Lucius, and Yola are all slated to perform. As well as Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brandy Clark, and Brittney Spencer. The all-inclusive “concert vacation” is held at the Hard Rock Hotel, with lodging offered at the swank Barceló Maya Riviera resort as well.

“This LINEUP!!!!!….We asked you what artists you wanted to see on the Girls Just Wanna Weekend stage and we listened!” Carlile tweeted. “This will be the party to beat all parties. Ladies Of The ’80s brings on the apocalypse! See you in the hot tub misfits, the island awaits you!”

There are a number of ticketing and room packages that are going on sale this week. Check out the Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 website for full details on purchase options.