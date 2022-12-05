Bratty will be teaming up with Metronomy on her upcoming EP. On Friday (December 2), the Mexican singer-songwriter revealed the tracklist and release date for Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP. Bratty also released the new song “¿Y Cómo?” featuring Hinds.

Since breaking out in 2018 with her debut EP Todo Esta Cambiando, Bratty has given Latin music an alternative and bedroom pop twist. Bratty is the musical project of Jenny Juárez who hails from Culiacán, Sinaloa. Among her hits are “Ropa De Bazar” with Mexican folk singer Ed Maverick and a rock-infused cover of Karol G‘s “Bichota” for Spotify Singles.

Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP will be released on January 5. The title is a reference to throwing a party. “It’s my birthday party and the collaborators are my guests,” Bratty said in a statement. “[It’s] a celebration of music.” Among the guests on the EP is British electronic group Metronomy for the song “Things Will Be Fine.” She willl also be tapping into the Latin alternative scene features from Depresión Sonora, Álvaro Díaz, NSQK y Méne, and Cariño.

Bratty teamed up with Spanish alternative group Hinds for her new single “¿Y Cómo?” In the surf rock kiss-off anthem, Bratty and Hinds let an an ex-lover know that their lives are so much better without him. The single was released with another new track as well titled “Mi Habitacíon” featuring Yawners.

Find the Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP tracklist below.

1. “Mi Habitación” Feat. Yawners

2. “Continental” Feat. NSQK y Méne

3. “¿Y Cómo?” Feat. Hinds

4. “Shh” Feat. Álvaro Díaz

5. “Seguiremos Siendo” Feat. Depresión Sonora

6. “Things Will Be Fine” Feat. Metronomy