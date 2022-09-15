On Tuesday night (September 13), Karol G unlocked a new achievement in her career with her sold-out concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Colombian superstar also performed her hit “Gatúbela” for the first time alongside Puerto Rican rapper Maldy.

Following the release of her debut album Unstoppable in 2018, Karol G toured the US for the first time on a club tour. In under a few short years, she performed at Coachella in April and now she’s touring the country with her first solo arena tour. During her concert at Madison Square Garden, Karol G got emotional reflecting on her journey to reach that iconic stage.

Karol G dijo “Hace diez años en el 2012 me vine a NYC a estudiar inglés, me sentaba afuera del Madison Square Garden esperando que alguien se sentara a mi lado para practicar inglés y 2 soñaba con cantar aquí… hoy es la primera vez que lo lleno 10 años después. Si se puede” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zg71cOlifb — Chantal🐺➰ (@ChantalxLunera) September 14, 2022

“Ten years ago in 2012, I came to New York City to study English,” she said in Spanish. “I sat outside the Madison Square Garden waiting for someone to sit next to me to practice English with. I dreamed of singing here. And today is the first time I fill it after ten years. Dreams do come true. Yes you can.”

Gatubela karol g Feat Maldy pic.twitter.com/xJkjbPOIwc — NINABLUE | KG4 (@Gabrielle3948) September 14, 2022

Karol G’s show at Madison Square Garden also had a few surprise guests. She brought out ex-Plan B member Maldy to perform “Gatúbela,” their collaboration that debuted within the top 40 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Ozuna also emerged as another surprise guest. Alongside the Puerto Rican singer, they performed their hit remix of “Caramelo.”

Karol G’s Strip Love Tour will continue visiting arenas across the US throughout September and October. “Gatúbela” and her other smash hit, “Provenza,” are expected to be included on her fourth studio album that’s due out soon.