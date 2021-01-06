Everything Is Brendon Urie’s Fault, According To A New Twitter Trend

Panic At The Disco leader Brendon Urie has mostly kept his head down over the past year or so. He didn’t release any new material under his own name in 2020 and neither did his band (although Panic At The Disco has actually been an Urie solo project since 2015). The last time he popped up in the mainstream music conversation was in 2019, when he featured on Taylor Swift’s Lover single “Me!.” He hasn’t done anything in 2021 so far either, and yet, he is trending on Twitter today; For some reason, he is being blamed for basically all of the world’s problems.

tw brendon urie // not him trending just because ppl are blaming so much stuff on him 😭 i love it here pic.twitter.com/w11DnXpnzQ — sarah ↯ clusterhug catgirl era (@kissevermore) January 6, 2021

society after blaming everything on brendon urie pic.twitter.com/boctjRXsLE — v 🧸 (@VICKYLOVESLOU_) January 6, 2021

This faux-hate has been simmering on Twitter over the past couple days, and the list of global issues that were supposedly caused by him include the death of Adobe Flash, One Direction breaking up, the rise of Logan Paul, and the fall of the Roman Empire.

Brendon Urie killed adobe flash pic.twitter.com/6Fvfd9LtNp — icedea @ winry AND childe supremacy🦈 (@foreheadshark) January 6, 2021

cw // brendon urie brendon urie is responsible for this era pic.twitter.com/I7h1FUV6Xs — jaya ♡ (@LEX1EGREY) January 6, 2021

Urie has yet to respond to the many allegations made against him. In fact, he hasn’t posted on social media from his personal accounts in about half a year, so he clearly saw this day coming and has been preemptively laying low.

Check out some other tweets below to learn about the myriad of ways Urie has negatively impacted global history.

brendon urie poisoned our water supply, burned our crops and delivered a plague onto our houses pic.twitter.com/Z4BVNbRpY9 — No No No (@UnoriginalNam20) January 6, 2021

Brendon Urie canceled Arrested Development — Arrested Development (@bluthquotes) January 6, 2021

cw // brendon urie it’s his fault https://t.co/3TaXG4RMge — aimee !! (@FEELPROFOUND) December 31, 2020

brendon urie is the reason why jimmy fallon keeps dressing up as harry styles for views pic.twitter.com/1igo0TrPZr — aileen – RACH DAY!! ☻︎ (@breastpumplarry) January 6, 2021

brendon urie is the reason Toys “R” Us closed pic.twitter.com/xpRxgUHtRs — Sam ♡ (@SamTheeAvatar) January 6, 2021

Cw// Brendon urie, original sin The fact that Brendon urie gave Eve the fucking apple and no one talks about it😒😒 hold ur celebs accountable. pic.twitter.com/nvsIFhVmU2 — shay (@eatingjewels) January 6, 2021

brendon urie is the reason there was no room on the door for jack pic.twitter.com/DcCKpQXXR2 — alice (@bwsftcapaldi) January 6, 2021

you heard it here first, brendon urie caused the great recession. pic.twitter.com/AIs1cKrwvG — buz 🥂✡︎ (@bonjourbuzzy) January 6, 2021

brendon urie is making the polar bears go extinct pic.twitter.com/739mFaQA4S — emmy (@belIatrix) January 6, 2021

brendon urie shot jay gatsby pic.twitter.com/Ac7B5xdRfY — beidou magnet ✩ hates ap classes (@tinglyjitters) January 6, 2021