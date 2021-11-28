Brian May of Queen found himself in some controversy about comments he made about how the band would fair if they were active today. He claimed that the legendary band would be “forced” to include “people of different colors” as well as a “trans [person]” due to the standards in today’s culture. “I find it frightening that you have to be so calculating about everything,” he said, adding, “You know life doesn’t have to be like that. We can be separate and different.” After his comments circulated throughout the entertainment world, May took to Instagram to clear things up.

“Yes – I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event,” May wrote in an Instagram post. “And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks.”

He continued, “Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories. My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days. It means so much that you have faith in me.”