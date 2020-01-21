Conor Oberst hasn’t been a stranger lately. He released a handful of solo albums last decade, and he teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community Center and dropped a self-titled record in 2019. However, his best known project, Bright Eyes, has been quiet since its 2011 album, The People’s Key. The group is ready for a comeback, though: Bright Eyes have officially confirmed their first concerts since 2011, as well as their signing to Dead Oceans.

The band has a few concerts scheduled for 2020 so far, with stops in Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York, and at the End Of The Road Festival in the UK. The New York date will also feature support from Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus.

Today Bright Eyes is pleased to announce the band's signing to Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans), as well as share a run of 2020 tour dates. 🎫 Sign up for the official Bright Eyes mailing list via https://t.co/nlsdLtbzSB for more information.#BrightEyes2020 pic.twitter.com/DPUp7mo69x — Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) January 21, 2020

Bright Eyes are back. And we absolutely could not be happier to welcome them to the Dead Oceans family. pic.twitter.com/ukV4V4cDSw — Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) January 21, 2020

Dead Oceans isn’t a surprising place for Bright Eyes to land, as the label released Better Oblivion Community Center’s record last year. Label co-founder Phil Waldorf said of the signing, “Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans. To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy.”

Find Bright Eyes’ upcoming tour dates below, and check out our ranking of the band’s best albums here.

03/23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Liquidroom

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium *

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

06/20 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

09/03-06 — Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

* with Lavender Diamond

# with Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus