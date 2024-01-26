Brittany Howard is a bona fide rockstar in her own right, with the Grammy Award wins to back it up. Somehow, she apparently still feels the need to justify her talents to the masses. Her latest single, “Prove It To You,” is Howard’s upbeat response to skeptics.

Having already shared two records (“Red Flags” and the title track) from her forthcoming album, What Now, Howard decided to take an alternate route to her creative destination. Known and rewarded for her brazen rock sound, on “Prove It To You,” Howard shows that she has other infectious sounds up her sleeve.

Flooded with fuzzy notes, a higher BPM, and flirty lyrics such as, “I’ve never been any good at falling in love / I fall so hard I never get up / Don’t hurt me, girl / I can’t take it no more / Makes me ask what I’m doing it for / ‘Cause I love the way you make me feel / I hope I do it for you, baby / All I wanna do is prove it to you,” Howard leave the rockstar life behind her for EDM.

What this music phase is for Howard sounds good on her. Hopefully, she dives more into it on What Now.

Listen to “Prove It To You” above.

What Now is out 2/2 via Island Records/EMI. Find more information here.