After establishing herself as one of contemporary music’s most powerful vocalists as part of Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard went at it alone in 2019 for her debut solo album, Jaime. Now, four years later, she returns with news of her sophomore effort: Howard announced What Now today and shared the title track.

The album doesn’t yet have an announced release date but the title track is here now, and it’s a funky, rhythmic rocker with a strong groove. Howard says of the song, “‘What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs. It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

A press release describes the album, “Endlessly unpredictable, the album finds the artist bringing her singular musicality to a shapeshifting sound encompassing everything from psychedelia and dance music to dream-pop and avant-jazz — leaning into an exploration of retro future afroism.”

Watch the “What Now” video above and find the What Now cover art below. Howard also announced some new tour dates for 2024, so find all her upcoming shows below.

11/06/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham *

11/07/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

11/09/2023 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre *

11/10/2023 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall *

11/11/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

11/14/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

11/15/2023 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

11/17/2023 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

02/06/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

02/09/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall ^

02/12/2024 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur ^

02/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

02/20/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

02/23/2024 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

* with L’Rain

^ with Becca Mancari