Broken Bells, the indie rock duo made up of Danger Mouse and James Mercer, shared two pieces of good news Wednesday. First, they dropped their new video for the track “Saturdays.” Then they announced that their forthcoming album, Into The Blue, will be available October 7 via AWAL after almost four years of teasing their comeback.

“Saturdays” is an ethereal visual experience backed by enchanting guitars, heart-pounding drum patterns, and zesty vocals. The video features an old filter reminiscent of televisions with antennas as a space shuttle takes off into space. “It’s a gift or maybe it’s a curse / Don’t know which is worse to define,” Mercer sings as the video transitions between footage of the shuttle’s liftoff, a person working in a control room, and an empty laboratory with a TV screen showing a cartoon-like version of Mercer’s face.

Into The Blue will mark Broken Bells’s first release since 2014’s After The Disco. In the interim, they shared loose singles “Shelter” in 2018 and “Good Luck” in 2019. Earlier this year, they kicked off the road to Into The Blue with the lead single “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…”, which lends some context to the space themes found in the “Saturdays” video.

Check out the “Saturdays” video above.

Into The Blue is out 10/7 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.