The last album by Broken Bells was 2014’s After The Disco. The duo, which consists of Brian Burton of Danger Mouse and James Mercer of The Shins, are finally back with the long-awaited follow-up, Into The Blue. This announcement comes with the release of the lead single “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…”

The release date of the album has not been revealed yet, but details are forthcoming. “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” has a trippy, hypnotic atmosphere, moving at an unhurried pace and imbued with ethereal vocals and synths. It stays true to the Bee Gees-meets-psychedelic-dance-rock sound of their previous material.

About After The Disco, the band had told Rolling Stone, “What people in the Fifties and Sixties thought now was gonna be like. That’s when we did the record: that’s where a lot of that came from.”

This vibe was evident on that album, and it looks like it may be seeping into this new one as well. Their devotion to old-school music has always been clear, especially when they performed “And I Love Her” by The Beatles on The Late Show with David Letterman with Ringo Starr on the drums.

Listen to “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” above, and check out the album artwork below.