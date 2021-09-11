It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, and an anniversary memorial ceremony was held in New York City to honor the lives lost. During the event, Bruce Springsteen arrived to deliver an impromptu performance, singing “I’ll See You In My Dreams” off his 2020 album Letter To You. Before he performed, Springsteen delivered touching words to the crowd. “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” he said.

His brief set came after a moment of silence was held to honor those who died during the attack two decades ago. Springsteen himself was also impacted by the 2001 tragedy. After 9/11, the singer returned to the studio to record his first album with his E Street Band in nearly two decades. The result was 2002’s The Rising, which was inspired by tragic events. The album also went on to win a Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Springsteen’s performance came after Springsteen and Barack Obama announced that they will publish a book based on their popular Spotify podcast Renegades. It will arrive on October 26 through Penguin Random House and Higher Ground and it’s available for pre-order here.

You can watch Bruce Springsteen’s performance in the video above.