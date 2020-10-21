Bruce Springsteen Embraces His Own Myth On ‘Letter To You’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

For a man celebrated for making some of the greatest rock albums ever, Bruce Springsteen has struggled with problematic sonics surprisingly often.

Study the shadow history of his catalogue and you’ll uncover The Boss’ perpetual difficulties with getting his sound exactly right. On Darkness On The Edge Of Town, he tried for weeks to get a proper drum sound. (More than 40 years later, the jury is still out on whether he actually pulled it off.) On The River, he pit his garage-rock purist guitarist Steven Van Zandt against his precision-minded R&B-loving producer Jon Landau in the hopes of achieving a happy medium. During the Nebraska/Born In The U.S.A. period in the early ’80s, he vacillated between playing live with the E Street Band and the control that home-recording afforded him. By the time of Tunnel Of Love, he had fully come under the spell of the latter, a phenomenon that would carry over to his troubled ’90s output.

In more recent years, Springsteen has split the difference in the studio between a piecemeal approach to assembling tracks (Magic) and awkwardly shoehorning modern slickness into his comfortably weathered aesthetic (Wrecking Ball). All the while, Springsteen’s albums have typically fallen short of the visceral power of his live performances. (One of the strengths of 2019’s lush folk-country confection Western Stars is that it’s so far removed from his usual musical palate that comparing it to his concerts makes little sense.)

For the Bruce fan inclined to play fantasy A&R, the solution has always seemed simple: Why not simply plug in and play with one of rock’s best backing bands, and record with minimal fuss or overdubs? What could possibly sound better than that?

This, happily, is the M.O. of Springsteen’s 20th album, Letter To You, out Friday. Last November, Springsteen assembled the E Street Band to quickly record a mix of new and old songs in a matter of days. At the suggestion of his trusted keyboardist, “Professor” Roy Bittan, he didn’t demo any of the tracks ahead of time. Instead, he played the tunes on guitar for the musicians, and worked out the arrangements in the studio. It was how Springsteen had worked with the band in the ’70s and ’80s, though Letter To You took the approach a step or two further.

In the past, Springsteen might have recorded quickly, but then he would sit on the tracks for a few years before releasing them, if at all. But this time, the notorious perfectionist let his guard down. He played, they rocked, and then moved on. The result is the most immediate and best-sounding album Springsteen has made since the ’80s, even if the songs themselves don’t quite reach the same standard.

Letter To You has already been described, by critics and even Springsteen himself, as a “mortality” record. There are numerous songs to support that claim — the elegiac “House Of A Thousand Guitars,” in which Springsteen reimagines heaven as a Jersey Shore nightclub in which closing time never comes; the self-explanatory “Last Man Standing,” a hymn inspired by the death of Springsteen’s boyhood friend George Theiss from his first band, The Castiles; and “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” in which Bruce optimistically proclaims that “death is not the end.”