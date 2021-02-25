Bruce Springsteen received some good news on Wednesday. The singer had DWI charges stemming from a November 2020 incident dropped due to a lack of evidence. According to Asbury Park Press, Springsteen told a judge that he consumed two shots of tequila after he pulled over his motorcycle to take pictures with fans at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. He was stopped a short time later by a park ranger and, while he initially refused to take a breathalyzer test, he eventually took one at a ranger station where he registered a blood alcohol content level of .02 — well below the legal limit of .08.

As a result, U.S. Attorney Adam Baker asked a judge to drop the charges of DWI and reckless driving. Hours after the ruling, Springsteen’s Jeep Super Bowl ad was reinstated. The company pulled the ad after TMZ broke the news, saying in a statement that they would wait “until the actual facts can be established” before re-airing it. Now that the charges have been dropped, a representative for the company returned with an update to Variety, saying “Now that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film.”

While the DWI charges were dropped, Springsteen was left to pay a $540 fine for consuming alcohol in a federal park.