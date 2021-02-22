Spotify announced an exclusive new podcast today with not one but two of America’s favorite dads. Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama will be co-hosting the Spotify exclusive, as reported by The Verge, a program that is obviously called Renegades: Born In The USA. The show’s description in the app describes it as a conversation between the two about “about their lives, music, and enduring love of America — despite all its challenges,” and a press release noted it will cover “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.” The show premieres today with two episodes available for streaming, and the first season will include eight episodes total.

This news comes on the heels of the streaming platform’s success with the former First Lady’s podcast — The Michelle Obama Podcast — which debuted on Spotify exclusively last summer and became the biggest Spotify Original show in the platform’s history. Both podcasts are part of a bigger 2019 deal between The Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, and Spotify, guaranteeing the political power couple will create shows only for Spotify. Though it’s worth noting that The Michelle Obama Podcast was later opened up to other streaming services like Apple Podcasts later on.

No word yet if Malia and Sasha have any shows in the works, though Malia is obviously busy at the moment with her new gig writing on a show for Donald Glover. Check out the first two episodes of Renegades here.