In 2017 and 2018, Bruce Springsteen was the toast of Broadway with his descriptively titled show Springsteen On Broadway. Now that Broadway is opening back up, so too is Springsteen On Broadway, as more performances of the beloved show are on the way. The revival will take place St. James Theatre, starting on June 26 and running through September 4. Tickets will be available via SeatGeek starting on June 10 at noon ET.

'Springsteen On Broadway' will return this summer for a limited run of performances at @Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre. Shows begin June 26 with additional performances through September 4. See all dates and ticketing info at https://t.co/qMWO7EfhiB pic.twitter.com/9eZOLdR1cI — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 7, 2021

Springsteen offered a statement about his Broadway comeback, saying, “I loved doing Springsteen On Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

Uproxx’s Steven Hyden previously wrote of the show, “The show works like this: Bruce stands on stage for two hours, mostly alone — save for a stunning two-song cameo by his wife, Patti Scialfa — and performs 15 tracks from throughout his 45-year recording career on guitar and piano. And he also talks about the things that inform those songs: His father, his mother, rock and roll, Jersey, The Big Man, fame, social justice, transcendence, America. Is it a concert? A play? Performance art? Whatever you call it, Springsteen On Broadway is one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.”

Check out the full list of dates below and get tickets here.

06-26 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

06-29 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

06-30 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-01 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-02 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-03 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-06 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-07 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-08 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-09 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-10 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-13 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-14 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-15 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-16 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

07-17 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-17 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-18 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-19 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-20 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-24 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-25 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-26 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-27 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-28 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

08-31 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

09-01 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

09-02 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

09-03 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre

09-04 — Springsteen On Broadway @ St. James Theatre