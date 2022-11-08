Bruce Springsteen is dropping his next album, Only The Strong Survive, this week. He first broke the news in September, marking his first record since 2020. However, it’s not entirely new. Instead, Springsteen is covering fifteen songs by “soul music greats.” His first single from the album was a cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” from 1965.

“I revisited Smokey Robinson, David Ruffin, and Jerry Butler, Levi Stubbs, Sam Moore, Tyrone Davis, William Bell, The Supremes with Diana Ross singing,” Springsteen said in his album announcement video. “I put my own spin on the singing and my team mastered and sonically modernized some of the most beautiful songs in the American Pop Songbook.”

Produced by Ron Aniello, Springsteen’s 21st album was recorded in… you guessed it: New Jersey. Specifically, at Thrill Hill Recording, according to Smooth Radio.

Continue scrolling for Bruce Springsteen’s complete Only The Strong Survive tracklist.

1. “Only the Strong Survive”

2. “Soul Days” Feat. Sam Moore

3. “Nightshift”

4. “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”

5. “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”

6. “Turn Back the Hands of Time”

7. “When She Was My Girl”

8. “Hey, Western Union Man”

9. “I Wish It Would Rain”

10. “Don’t Play That Song”

11. “Any Other Way”

12. “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” Feat. Sam Moore

13. “7 Rooms of Gloom”

14. “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”

15. “Someday We’ll Be Together”

Only The Strong Survive is out 11/11 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.