Back in May, Bruce Springsteen announced that he and his E-Street Band were going on the road for their first shows together since 2017. At the time, only international dates were announced, but now The Boss has added North American shows to the run.
It starts in February in Tampa before hitting various some storied venues across the continent, like Houston’s Toyota Center, Boston’s TD Garden, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and wrapping up at Newark’s Prudential Center in mid-April. Then, the previously announced European dates start later that month.
Check out the full list of dates below.
2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022
02/01/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/03/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/05/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/07/2023 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/10/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/14/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/16/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/18/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/21/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/27/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/02/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/05/2023 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/07/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/09/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/12/2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/14/2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
03/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18/2023 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/20/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23/2023 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25/2023 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/29/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/01/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/03/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/07/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
04/09/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/11/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
04/14/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/28/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
05/05/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
05/07/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
05/13/2023 — Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
05/18/2023 — Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
05/21/2023 — Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
05/25/2023 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
06/11/2023 — Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland
06/13/2023 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/21/2023 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena
06/24/2023 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
06/26/2023 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
06/30/2023 — Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka
07/11/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
07/13/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
07/15/2023 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
07/18/2023 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/23/2023 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
07/25/2023 — Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza