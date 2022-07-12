Back in May, Bruce Springsteen announced that he and his E-Street Band were going on the road for their first shows together since 2017. At the time, only international dates were announced, but now The Boss has added North American shows to the run.

It starts in February in Tampa before hitting various some storied venues across the continent, like Houston’s Toyota Center, Boston’s TD Garden, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and wrapping up at Newark’s Prudential Center in mid-April. Then, the previously announced European dates start later that month.

Check out the full list of dates below.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

02/01/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/03/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/05/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/07/2023 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/10/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/14/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/16/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/21/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/27/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/02/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/05/2023 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/07/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12/2023 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14/2023 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

03/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18/2023 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/20/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23/2023 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25/2023 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/07/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/13/2023 — Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

05/18/2023 — Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21/2023 — Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

05/25/2023 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

06/11/2023 — Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

06/13/2023 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/21/2023 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24/2023 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/26/2023 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/30/2023 — Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka

07/11/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/13/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/15/2023 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/18/2023 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23/2023 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

07/25/2023 — Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza