Bruce Springsteen is a billionaire, according to Forbes. Jeremy Allen White is preparing to portray Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a forthcoming Springsteen biopic. In other words, Springsteen exudes legendary status, and nobody would blame him for walking off into the sunset.

But Bruce Springsteen made it explicitly clear that he does not want to walk off into the sunset.

“We’ve been around for fifty f*cking years, and we ain’t quitting!” Springsteen told the crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 23, according to this video circulated by Consequence. “We ain’t doing no farewell tour bullsh*t. Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for The E Street Band! Hell no. Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I wanna quit that! That’s it. That’s all it takes. I ain’t going anywhere.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s commitment to completing their ongoing world tour cannot be questioned. Last year, several dates had to be postponed to allow Springsteen to recover from peptic ulcer disease. The rescheduled dates picked back up this March.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will next play at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on September 7 and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on September 13.