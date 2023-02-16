Bully Invites Soccer Mommy Onto ‘Lose You,’ An Explosive New Track

In October, Bully and Soccer Mommy teamed up alongside Speedy Ortiz and Snail Mail to cover Pavement at an exhibition in New York. The collaborations between the four artists aren’t over; Soccer Mommy and Snail Mail recently covered Avril Lavigne at a performance in Baltimore, and now Soccer Mommy hopped on a new Bully track called “Lose You.”

The groovy, reverb-drenched track has a bewitching bassline and Alicia Bognanno’s vocals are as powerful as ever. Soccer Mommy’s contributions are the first time Bully invited someone onto a track, and it’s safe to say it paid off. Read what Bognanno said about the song below.

“When ‘Lose You’ came about, it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does, so to me, it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music worldwide has been a joy. Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier, but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

Listen to “Lose You” above.