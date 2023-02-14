Last year, Snail Mail announced the Valentine Fest, a five-night concert experience curated by Lindsey Jordan herself.

“It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown,” she said about Baltimore, MD in a statement. The lineup was a secret until recently, and it exceeded expectations, featuring artists like Soccer Mommy (who she sang with at the Pavement exhibition), Mac DeMarco (who she released a silly song with the other month), Waxahatchee, Mannequin Pussy, and more.

As the festival continues to flourish, the pleasant surprises during the event have been plentiful. For instance, one of the encore songs on Saturday night (February 11) was Snail Mail’s cover of Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” alongside Soccer Mommy. The rose-filled performance was met with many woos from the audience recognizing the classic. The nostalgia is palpable as everyone sings along; it was definitely a highlight of the night.

The Valentine Fest takes place from February 10 through February 14, with a different roster of performers each night to keep things exciting and mysterious for the concertgoers. We’ll see who else joins the stage in the coming days; there are sure to be more memorable moments.

Watch Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy cover “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne above.