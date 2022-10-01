Coinciding with four sold-out shows in New York City, Pavement have opened a four-day pop-up exhibition called Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum.

The exhibition, which launched this past Thursday (September 29) and runs until Sunday (October 2), features “previously unseen imagery, artwork and ephemera, commendations and commemorations,” along with “rumored relics of the band’s real and imagined history,” according to the exhibition’s website.

Today, several bands and artists influenced by Pavement paid a visit to the exhibition and performed some of the band’s most notable songs.

In a thread shared to Twitter by Matthew Perpetua of Fluxblog, Speedy Ortiz is seen performing a cover of “Silence Kid” from the band’s 1994 album, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain.

some band playing Pavement songs pic.twitter.com/FrNv9pEcHa — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 1, 2022

Shortly after, Snail Mail took the stage, joined by Soccer Mommy on background vocals, to perform a cover of the fan-favorite, “Starlings On The Slipstream.”

another band playing a Pavement song pic.twitter.com/TAvC2t5llm — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 1, 2022

Soccer Mommy later delivered a heartstring-tugging cover of “Here.”

a band covering another Pavement song pic.twitter.com/8uTe6HLI3Y — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 1, 2022

Amping up the rock edge, Bully performed an energetic cover of “Flux = Rad”

a band playing the song my site is sorta named after pic.twitter.com/TxdqfuURui — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 1, 2022

Closing out the tribute performances,members of Speedy Ortiz and Bully, as well as Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy all came together to perform an emotional cover of one of Pavement’s signature songs, “Grounded.”

a super group plays one more Pavement song pic.twitter.com/Tp1ysGqZWY — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 1, 2022

Following its run in New York City, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum will open pop-up exhibitions in London and Tokyo, and a permanent museum in the band’s hometown, Stockton, CA.

Check out clips of the performances above.