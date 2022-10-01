snail mail 02 forum 2022
Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully, And Speedy Ortiz Cover Pavement At The Band’s New York City Pop-Up

Coinciding with four sold-out shows in New York City, Pavement have opened a four-day pop-up exhibition called Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum.

The exhibition, which launched this past Thursday (September 29) and runs until Sunday (October 2), features “previously unseen imagery, artwork and ephemera, commendations and commemorations,” along with “rumored relics of the band’s real and imagined history,” according to the exhibition’s website.

Today, several bands and artists influenced by Pavement paid a visit to the exhibition and performed some of the band’s most notable songs.

In a thread shared to Twitter by Matthew Perpetua of Fluxblog, Speedy Ortiz is seen performing a cover of “Silence Kid” from the band’s 1994 album, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain.

Shortly after, Snail Mail took the stage, joined by Soccer Mommy on background vocals, to perform a cover of the fan-favorite, “Starlings On The Slipstream.”

Soccer Mommy later delivered a heartstring-tugging cover of “Here.”

Amping up the rock edge, Bully performed an energetic cover of “Flux = Rad”

Closing out the tribute performances,members of Speedy Ortiz and Bully, as well as Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy all came together to perform an emotional cover of one of Pavement’s signature songs, “Grounded.”

Following its run in New York City, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum will open pop-up exhibitions in London and Tokyo, and a permanent museum in the band’s hometown, Stockton, CA.

Check out clips of the performances above.

