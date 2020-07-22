Yesterday, Burger Records addressed numerous sexual misconduct allegations and laid out big plans to move forward following the controversy. The label said it was going to reorganize its leadership structure and re-brand as BRGR RECS, in an effort “to create a clear delineation between the old and the new Burger Records.” However, there will not be a new Burger Records, as co-founder Sean Bohrman said the label is no more.
Bohrman told Pitchfork, “We decided to fold the label.” When asked if the label would continue as BRGR RECS, Bohrman replied simply, “Nope.” Then, when asked for further comment, he linked to a video for Porky Pig saying, “That’s all, folks!”
Ahead of that conversation, Bohrman told the publication the label’s releases would be removed from streaming platforms, saying, “I just asked our distro to take everything down, it’s probably not an instant process.” He confirmed, though, that artists would be able to re-upload the albums if they wanted since Burger artists own their music, saying, “I hate dealing with lawyers so we never signed contracts with bands.”
This follows a statement from Jessa Zapor-Gray, who was named the label’s new interim president. However, she has decided to step away from the label because she doesn’t believe she “will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate.”
Read Zapor-Gray’s full statement below.
“In the last year and a half, I have worked with Burger and Burger artists on communications and partnerships on a contract basis.
Over the weekend I was asked to assume the role of the label’s interim president with the hope I could reform the label into something better for the good of all of you, the artists. My plan was to quickly begin assessing and evaluating if anything about the label could perhaps be salvaged and made into something better, then eventually hand off a functioning label to a future administration unrelated to the label’s founders; or if I found that rebuilding was not possible, instead to organize and prepare the label for closure.
When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the Burger and indie music scenes was worth the risk.
Upon further review, I have informed Burger Records that I no longer believe I will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate. Therefore, I have decided to step away from the label entirely to focus on my other projects.
Jessa.”