Yesterday, Burger Records addressed numerous sexual misconduct allegations and laid out big plans to move forward following the controversy. The label said it was going to reorganize its leadership structure and re-brand as BRGR RECS, in an effort “to create a clear delineation between the old and the new Burger Records.” However, there will not be a new Burger Records, as co-founder Sean Bohrman said the label is no more.

Bohrman told Pitchfork, “We decided to fold the label.” When asked if the label would continue as BRGR RECS, Bohrman replied simply, “Nope.” Then, when asked for further comment, he linked to a video for Porky Pig saying, “That’s all, folks!”

Ahead of that conversation, Bohrman told the publication the label’s releases would be removed from streaming platforms, saying, “I just asked our distro to take everything down, it’s probably not an instant process.” He confirmed, though, that artists would be able to re-upload the albums if they wanted since Burger artists own their music, saying, “I hate dealing with lawyers so we never signed contracts with bands.”

This follows a statement from Jessa Zapor-Gray, who was named the label’s new interim president. However, she has decided to step away from the label because she doesn’t believe she “will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate.”

Read Zapor-Gray’s full statement below.