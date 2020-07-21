Lauded indie label Burger Records is in hot water right now: The label and its artists have faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in recent days. Artists that are facing allegations include SWMRS’ Joey Armstrong, The Growlers, The Frights, The Buttertones, and a number of others.

The “LURED BY BURGER RECORDS” Instagram account has detailed some of the allegations and is “dedicated to amplifying voices and supporting those who were victims of sexual predation by predators involved with Burger Records.” One post from the account reads, “Burger Records is responsible for curating a culture built on pedophilic tendencies and teenage fetishization, allowing predators access to the thousands of teenagers paying $$$ to go to their nearly-daily shows being held. Men of Burger Records lured teens in vans, the back room of Burger Records, and a storage unit someone was living in within the Burger Records lot. These people will be held accountable, and there will be silence no longer.”

Now, the label has responded. In a statement, the label extends its “deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part.” The label has also “decided to make major structural changes to the label and create and implement active policy measures to address the culture that allowed such harm to occur.” One of those includes re-naming the label to BRGR RECS, “to create a clear delineation between the old and the new Burger Records.”

The label concluded its statement, “We thank you for coming forward and for your courage to speak up, and want you to know that we are committed to doing real work to improve the culture of BRGR RECS and the indie music scene for all of us. We want to be leaders in the industry and a model for other labels to effect real, lasting change.”

Read BRGR RECS’ full statement below.