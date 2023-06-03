Months after he was arrested for loaded gun possession at an NYC hotel, Cage The Elephant‘s lead singer Matt Shultz pled guilty this week to two felonies and one misdemeanor for “attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon in exchange for avoiding time in jail,” according to Rolling Stone.

Shultz had reportedly been caught after one of the hotel’s workers had spotted him with the weapon.

The latest development in the deal is that Shultz will not face any jail time for the three charges, at least right now. His lawyer, Sanford Talking, also gave the publication more insight into the charges.

“Matt has worked hard to put this case behind him. He appreciates the opportunity to prove himself,” Talking said. “Nothing like this will never happen again. He can move forward in his life and with his music.”

The judge on Shultz’s case, Cori Weston, also reportedly told him to “stay out of trouble for one year.” If he cooperates, he would have a clean slate on his record, and the guilty plea would not be recognized.

However, according to the The New York Post, if Shultz does not follow Weston’s demands, he could face up to seven years in prison rather than a one-year conditional release.