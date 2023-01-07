Matthew Schultz, lead singer of Cage The Elephant, was arrested last night (January 5) in New York City. Schultz was caught at the Bowery Hotel with two loaded firearms, according to a report from New York Post.

Schultz was then reportedly arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

According to New York Post, Schultz was caught by a worker who saw him pull a gun from his pocket in a common area of the hotel, which was noted by prosecutors at Schultz’s arraignment tonight. The person then called 911, and police entered Schultz’s room on a search warrant.

Two guns were later reportedly found and recovered from a bag in the room, as well as 11 Polaroid photos of the guns including some with “a hand holding, pointing of the firearm,” as noted by prosecutors.

Prosecutors also reportedly noted that Schultz appeared to be intoxicated at the time when the gun was spotted.

Cage The Elephant is known for songs like “Cigarette Daydreams” and “Trouble.” Their most recent release was their 2019 album, Social Cues.

At the time of writing, the band has not yet issued a statement regarding Schultz’s arrest. Representatives for Cage The Elephant did not immediately return our request for comment.