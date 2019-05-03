Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cage The Elephant and Beck have one of the strongest indie rock relationships of 2019 so far: They’re heading out on tour together this summer (alongside Spoon), and not long after that was announce, Cage The Elephant shared their Beck-featuring single, “Night Running.” Now they’ve released a video for the song, and while their partnership is real, the world they live in is decidedly not so.

Director Jennifer Juniper Stratford said of the video, “For ‘Night Running,’ I wanted to create a realm where a super computer that hosts a simulation program creates a series artificial worlds. While Beck would appear to live within the software as a master control, Matt would be transported to different worlds and new identities leaving him to question what is real.”

Matt Schultz previously told Uproxx’s Philip Cosores of Social Cues, “At first listen, it’s easy to catch the grief and mourning and notes of pain. But for me when I listen to it, I hear an incredible amount of joy and hope, and I really hope that comes across. Whenever you are in a deep time of mourning, it doesn’t negate the time of uplift.”

Watch the video for "Night Running" above.

Social Cues is out 4/19 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.