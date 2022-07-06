Carlos Santana was playing a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan tonight when the famous guitarist passed out on stage. Luckily, he recovered quickly and waved to fans as he walked off the stage. Fans cheered supportively as he left, and some took footage.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

He’s currently on the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Last year, Santana had to cancel his month’s residency in Las Vegas because of a heart procedure that his management called “unscheduled.”

Also last year, Santana and Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, who made the iconic 1999 hit “Smooth” together, reunited for a new song, “Move.” Santana said of the song, “‘Move’ came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself — you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.” The track was described in press materials as, “Santana’s vibrant opening guitar licks set things ablaze, and then we’re off on a grinding, grooving, swaggering, swaying, and altogether breathtaking mix of pop and Latin rock with sure-fire hooks for days.