It’s September 21! Happy birthday and congrats to everyone who made it to today — it’s been a rough year, huh? Fortunately for us, comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, better known as Electrolemon, is back with his latest video celebrating the occasion, set as always to the funky tune of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

This time around, he goes for absolute broke, weaving in a goofy storyline about the musical Grease, performing a gravity-defying dance on the ceiling with a glittering disco ball, and having a blowout party in the front yard before hopping into a hot rod and soaring off into the sky. And even after all that, he saves the best for last, filling the credits sequence with video shout-outs from the band themselves, who congratulate him on his biggest and final “September” video.

👀! — Earth, Wind & Fire (@EarthWindFire) September 21, 2021

… Wait, WHAT?!?!

Yup, that’s right. This is the last one — as he jokingly alludes to at the beginning of this year’s clip, he’s done this for a long time (to the point of feeling obligated to top himself every year) and he’s probably run of inspiration on this particular gag. We wish him well and thank him for his service, because these things have really brought a lot of hope and love into the world — especially as each one is accompanied by a charity drive for worthwhile causes.

This one is no exception. This time around, Demi is raffling off a painting of the Sept. 21 jersey he displays in the video, with proceeds going to Imagine Waterworks, West Fund, and Sunrise Movement. You can find out more at each respective website or at sept21st.com.

Watch “9/21/21” above.