Carlos Santana’s upcoming album, Blessings And Miracles, has already delivered the err… supernatural… collaboration “Move” (not “Smooth!) with Rob Thomas. Now, “Joy,” the fourth single from the album due out on Friday, features Chris Stapleton and is a happy expression of music carrying us past a dark period.

Stapleton’s vocals are are as crisp as ever and he’s joined by a backing choir on the hook. He’s joined by Santana throughout and can we ever get tired of Carlos Santana sprinkling a song with his uncanny guitar solos? The answer is no.

“We talked on the phone about the COVID situation and how there’s so much fear in the world,” Santana recalled about first speaking to Stapleton. “And I said, ‘We need to create music as a healing force. We must bring hope and courage and disinfect twisted minds infected with darkness.’ That gave him the ammunition to write such incredible words. Somewhere I said, ‘flying on the wings of angels,’ so it’s a collaboration. And what an incredible song it is. The choir in it — it’s like the Staple Singers.”

Listen to “Joy” above and check out the full album tracklist below.

1. “Ghost Of Future Pull / New Light”

2. “Santana Celebration”

3. “Rumbalero” Feat. Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra

4. “Joy” (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)

5. “Move” (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett, and American Authors)

6. “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” Feat. Steve Winwood

7. “Break” Feat. Ally Brooke

8. “She’s Fire” (Diane Warren, G-Eazy, and Carlos Santana)

9. “Peace Power” Feat. Corey Glover

10. “America for Sale” Feat. Kirk Hammett and Marc Osegueda

11. “Breathing Underwater” Feat. Stella Santana, Avi Snow, and MVCA

12. “Mother Yes”

13. “Song For Cindy”

14. “Angel Choir” Feat. Gayle Moran Corea / “All Together” Feat. Chick Corea

15. “Ghost Of Future Pull II”

Blessings And Miracles is out 10/15 via BMG. Get it here.