A few weeks ago, Kevin Morby took to Twitter to ask, “If enough people like this tweet will the [Kansas City Royals] please let me throw out the first pitch?” The team was on board, replying, “1,738 likes and it’s a deal.” That figure, by the way, is a nod to the team’s 2015 season, when players had fun by fining each other if they didn’t say “1738” (in reference to Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen”) in post-game interviews.

If enough people like this tweet will the @Royals please let me throw out the first pitch? ⚾️ 💨 Thanks in advance — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) June 20, 2022

1,738 likes and it's a deal. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 21, 2022

Morby’s tweet quickly reached the required threshold (even if Morby didn’t originally get what the number meant) and a few days later, he shared a video of himself practicing for his pitch with a confident-looking throw. He also noted his pitch would take place on July 8.

A friend just told me the significance of 1738 likes and my mind is blown. I love the @Royals even more. https://t.co/VXQh3SIbCN — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) June 21, 2022

Getting ready for July 8th when I will be throwing out the first pitch for the @Royals 😭 🙏🏻 ⚾️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vZbAMJeSK5 — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) June 29, 2022

On the day of the game this past Friday, before the throw, he took to Twitter to ask which of three paths he should take: “A) throw it in the dirt for potential Rock Bottom theyre-all-gonna-laugh-at-you meme fodder,” “B) give an earnest childhood dream attempt pitch down the middle (which could result in option A),” or “C) a safe lob over the plate.”

Do I: A) throw it in the dirt for potential Rock Bottom theyre-all-gonna-laugh-at-you meme fodder B) give an earnest childhood dream attempt pitch down the middle (which could result in option A) C) a safe lob over the plate — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) July 8, 2022

When it came time for Morby to take the mound, he appeared to go B with perhaps a touch of C, delivering a composed throw with a bit of heat behind it that ended up taking a nice line right over the plate. It’s a bit of a bummer that celebrity first pitches are usually only memorable if they’re laughably miserable (as Morby referenced), because in terms of the quality of his throw, Morby’s ceremonial first pitch has to be up there among the best ever.