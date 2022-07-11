On May 17, 1966, Bob Dylan performed at Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England. That show is famous among Dylan fans, as audio of it was widely bootlegged; Early recordings mistakenly indicated the performance took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, so the show has long been known as the Royal Albert Hall Concert. Eventually, in 1998, Dylan officially released the full concert himself, on the album The Bootleg Series Vol. 4: Bob Dylan Live 1966, The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert.

Now, Cat Power is getting ready to perform at Royal Albert Hall on November 5 and has decided that she will use her set to re-create Dylan’s famed 1966 concert, a set of half acoustic tunes and half electric performances.

This autumn, @CATPOWER will perform a set recreating @bobdylan's legendary 1966 show at the Hall. Happy Monday, people 🌞 Priority booking for Friends & Patrons opens at 10am on 14 July and tickets go on general sale at 10am on 15 July. 🎟️ https://t.co/djamvWJWji pic.twitter.com/deSgKuDn6S — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) July 11, 2022

Cat Power said in a statement, “When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no-brainer. I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

Check out the The Bootleg Series Vol. 4: Bob Dylan Live 1966, The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert tracklist, and therefore what should end up being Cat Power’s setlist come November, below.

1. “She Belongs To Me”

2. “4th Time Around”

3. “Visions Of Johanna”

4. “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”

5. “Desolation Row”

6. “Just Like A Woman”

7. “Mr. Tambourine Man”

8. “Tell Me, Momma”

9. “I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)”

10. “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down”

11. “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”

12. “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat”

13. “One Too Many Mornings”

14. “Ballad Of A Thin Man”

15. “Like A Rolling Stone”