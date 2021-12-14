A couple months ago now, Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) announced Covers, a new album consisting of, yes, cover versions of other artists’ songs. (This release is not to be confused with her 2000 covers album, The Covers Record.) That’s set to arrive on January 14, but ahead of then she has offered a couple previews of it today. One is her rendition of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and the other is “Unhate,” a reimagining of her own song “Hate.”

Marshall also shared a video for the cover, which sees her singing the track in a low-lit bar. Marshall says of the song, “When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind. It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”

As for “Unhate,” the new recording sees Marshall updating the song (originally from 200s’s The Greatest) to have a crisper, less lo-fi aesthetic and more fleshed-out instrumentation.

Aside from those tracks, Covers includes renditions of songs by artists like Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, and even Dead Man’s Bones, the duo consisting of Zach Shields and actor Ryan Gosling.

Listen to “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “Unhate” above.

Covers is out 1/14/2022 via Domino. Pre-order it here.