Justin Vernon is the frontman of Bon Iver, a folk band known for gentle yet massively emotive songs, like their timeless hit “Skinny Love” or their collaborations with Taylor Swift on her more twang-leaning albums Evermore and Folklore, both from 2020. So it’s no surprise that Vernon has some great musical idols who are widely influential and limitlessly talented.

In response to a prompt tweet by American Songwriter that asks: “Who is your all time favorite songwriter?” Vernon replied: “Prine. Indigo Girls. Dylan.”

In 2020, Vernon paid homage to Bob Dylan by covering “With God On Our Side” on a livestream supporting Bernie Sanders. They also played “Towers” and “Blood Bank,” and “Things Behind Things Behind Things.” In addition to that, Bon Iver released a cover of John Prine’s “Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow)” in 2012 as a B-side to “Towers.”

Vernon was one of many musicians to take to Twitter to express grief and sorrow when Prine died in 2020; he linked to Prine’s song “When I Get To Heaven” and wrote: “He accepted death as a way of knowing and loving life.” Other artists who made heartfelt statements included Bruce Springsteen, Jack Antanoff, Hiss Golden Messenger, Mandy Moore, Bette Midler, and more.