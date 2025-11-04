At the time in 2006, The Greatest, Cat Power’s seventh album, was the biggest LP of her career. It remains a staple of her discography as it turns 20 years old next year. Cat Power is set to celebrate the milestone next year in a couple different ways.

One is Redux, a three-song EP recorded with her touring band, Dirty Delta Blues. It’s mostly covers here, as the recordings included are new versions of James Brown’s “Try Me” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” as well as Cat Power’s own “Could We.”

Second, there’s a 20th anniversary North American tour kicking off in February 2026 and running through March 2026, with international dates set for October and November 2026. More shows are set to be announced. As for the current set, ticket pre-sales start on November 5, while the general on-sale begins November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Listen to “Try Me” above. Find the Redux cover art and tracklist below, along with Cat Power’s upcoming tour dates.