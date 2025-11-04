At the time in 2006, The Greatest, Cat Power’s seventh album, was the biggest LP of her career. It remains a staple of her discography as it turns 20 years old next year. Cat Power is set to celebrate the milestone next year in a couple different ways.
One is Redux, a three-song EP recorded with her touring band, Dirty Delta Blues. It’s mostly covers here, as the recordings included are new versions of James Brown’s “Try Me” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” as well as Cat Power’s own “Could We.”
Second, there’s a 20th anniversary North American tour kicking off in February 2026 and running through March 2026, with international dates set for October and November 2026. More shows are set to be announced. As for the current set, ticket pre-sales start on November 5, while the general on-sale begins November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Listen to “Try Me” above. Find the Redux cover art and tracklist below, along with Cat Power’s upcoming tour dates.
Cat Power’s Redux Album Cover Artwork
Cat Power’s Redux Tracklist
1. “Try Me”
2. “Could We”
3. “Nothing Compares 2 U”
Cat Power’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Greatest Tour
02/12/2026 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
02/13/2026 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
02/15/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/16/2026 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/17/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles
02/18/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre
02/20/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/21/2026 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/22/2026 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/23/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/26/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/27/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/28/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
03/01/2026 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/03/2026 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/04/2026 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/06/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/07/2026 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/08/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/10/2026 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/12/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/13/2026 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/14/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/07/2026 — Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
10/09/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
10/10/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
10/11/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
10/12/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
10/14/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
10/15/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/17/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
10/19/2026 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus
10/20/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
10/21/2026 — Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
10/23/2026 — Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
10/24/2026 — Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
10/25/2026 — Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini
10/26/2026 — Rennes, France @ Le MeM
10/28/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
10/29/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
10/30/2026 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Philharmonie Luxembourg
10/31/2026 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
11/02/2026 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
11/03/2026 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/04/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/05/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
11/07/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Redux is out 1/23/2026 via Domino. Find more information here.