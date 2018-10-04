Eliot Lee Hazel

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Many years ago, around the time that Chan Marshall put out her best album, 2003’s You Are Free, she was the described as “the queen of sadcore.” It was funny and pithy, as well as condescending and wholly unnecessary, given that Marshall — who has recorded under the name Cat Power since the mid-’90s — is better suited for an older, more distinguished designation: Blues singer.

I don’t mean that in the formal sense — while Marshall’s music occasionally evokes the no-frills, hardscrabble desolation of early 20th century Delta blues, she doesn’t work specifically in that idiom. What I mean is that Marshall is spiritually a blues singer, in that the power and intensity of her songs increases when the volume is turned down, and you have to strain a bit to make out exactly what she’s saying. Once you peer in closely, what you hear is mystery, darkness, sex, psychic struggle, and finally transcendence.

Depressives and cynics have long sought out this music not because they’re seeking an inventory of their grievances. What brings lost souls to the blues is that it sounds like forever. When you’re terrified that life is ephemeral and ultimately meaningless, listening to dusty, ancient songs that were around before you were born and will continue on after you’re gone might very well be the only thing that proves the existence of God, or at least some kind of elusive meaning that’s bigger than all of us.

I’ve never spoken with Chan Marshall, but I suspect she might feel that way. I would also guess that’s she been reminded, over and over, that many people don’t have that same sort of deep connection with music — which is how you end up with silliness like “sadcore” to describe vulnerable, resonant art.

Throughout her career, Cat Power albums have been framed by critics as expressions of Marshall’s supposed emotional fragility amid the turmoil of her personal life, which has been occasionally marred by mental breakdowns and substance abuse. (She’s hardly unique in that regard.) But a truer, deeper thread is Marshall’s reverence for the continuum of American music. On 2000’s The Covers Record and 2008’s Jukebox, she adventurously delves into standards associated with a wide spectrum of icons, from Johnny Mathis to Billie Holiday to The Velvet Underground, as a means of self-discovery, even self-preservation.

In her own original material, she has remained committed to the part of solitary troubadour, dutifully following forays into pop music like 2006’s The Greatest and 2012’s Sun by retreating back to a lonelier yet more honorable path on the outskirts. Cat Power’s latest, Wanderer, represents another such retrenchment, though this time with an added sense of purpose.