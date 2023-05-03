“Nowhere to go, nothing to do, except lie here with you,” Toronto songwriter Charlotte Cornfield gently sings on “Nowhere.” The song exemplifies how Cornfields upcoming album, Could Have Done Anything, leans endearing compared to her breakthrough, gut-punch of an LP Highs In The Minuses.

While her previous LP featured songs about failed relationships and navigating your 20s, Cornfield now tackles a new chapter. On Could Have Done Anything, she writes reflective tunes inspired by her committed relationship (she also just became a first-time mom!) The album is touched with the feeling of safety and comfort that comes with falling in love. While there’s plenty of songs out there that describe lust and the burning passion of a new relationship, Cornfield offers intimate snapshots of the oftentimes overlooked parts of a relationship, like when your partner picks you up from the airport. Pastoral and cinematic, songs like “You And Me” and “In From The Rain” capture fleeting moments and expertly spin them into lasting memories.

Ahead of Cornfield’s upcoming album, Could Have Done Anything, she sits down with Uproxx to talk Neil Young, sleeping next to a ferret, and being a new mom in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Immediate, spacious, lyrical, true.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Songs that stand the test of time.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

It’s a three-way tie between Toronto, Montreal, and New York. Those three cities have deep significance to me and are all over the lyrics to my songs.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?