Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 5
- gvia 79.5 — 79.5 (Razor-N-Tape
- gvia 7ebra — Bird Hour (PNKSLM Recordings
- gvia Aime Simone — Oh Glory (Because Music
- gvia The Album Leaf — Future Falling (Nettwerk
- gvia Ana Popovic — Power (ArtisteXclusive Records
- gvia Armani White — Road to CASABLANCO EP (Def Jam Recordings
- gvia Artemis — In Real Time (Blue Note Records
- gvia Atmosphere — So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (Rhymesayers Entertainment
- gvia Avishai Cohen and Abraham Rodriguez Jr. — Iroko (Blue Note Records
- gvia BAILEN — Tired Hearts (Fantasy Records
- gvia Bill Pritchard — Sings Poems By Patrick Woodcock (Tapete Records
- gvia billy woods and Kenny Segal — Maps (Backwoodz Studioz
- gvia The Bomboras — Songs From Beyond! (Zombie a Go-Go
- gvia The Bollweevils — Essential (Red Scare Industries
- gvia Claire Rosinkranz — Just Because (Republic Records
- gvia The Connells — Set the Stage (TVT
- gvia Conway the Machine — Won’t He Do It (Drumwork
- gvia Dave Lombardo — Rites of Percussion (Ipecac Recordings
- gvia David Wax Museum — You Must Change Your Life (Nine Mile Records
- gvia Destroy Lonely — If Looks Could Kill (Interscope Opium
- gvia Durand Jones — Wait Til I Get Over (Dead Oceans
- gvia Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract) (Asylum/Atlantic
- gvia Emily King — Special Occasion (ATO Records
- gvia felicita — Spalarkle (PC Music
- gvia Five Fingers of Funk — Portland Say It Again (Kill Rock Stars
- gvia Flasher — In My Myth EP (Domino Records
- gvia Freya Ridings — Blood Orange (Good Soldier Records
- gvia Gaby Moreno — X Mí (Vol. 1) (Cosmica Artists
- gvia Gord Downie and Bob Rock — Lustre Parfait (Arts & Crafts
- gvia Greg Mendez — Greg Mendez (Forged Artifacts
- gvia Guadalupe Plata — Guadalupe Plata (Second Storm Records
- gvia IDK — F65 (Warner/Clue
- gvia JELEEL! — REAL RAW! (10K Projects
- gvia Jenny Owen Youngs — from the forest floor (Offair Records
- gvia Jidenna — Me You & God (Wondaland Records
- gvia The Jonas Brothers — The Album (Republic Records
- gvia Justin Moore — Stray Dog (The Valory Music Co.
- gvia LA Priest — False Luna (Domino
- gvia The Lemon Twigs — Everything Harmony (Captured Tracks
- gvia Mareux — Lovers From the Past (Revolution/Warner Records
- gvia Megan Moroney — LUCKY (Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records
- gvia Nanna — How to Start a Garden (Republic Records
- gvia NxxxxxS — Short Term Agreement (Mad Decent
- gvia OhGeesy — Geezyworld 2 (Atlantic
- gvia Olivia Jean — Raving Ghost (Third Man Records
- gvia Peter One — Come Back to Me (Verve Forecast
- gvia Q — Soul,PRESENT (Columbia Records
- gvia Rodney Crowell — The Chicago Sessions (New West Records
- gvia Ryan Oakes — Wake Up (Position Music
- gvia Sad Boys Club — Lullabies From The Lightning Tree (Blood Records
- gvia SBTRKT — The Rat Road (XL
- gvia The Smashing Pumpkins — ATUM — Act 3 (Napalm Records
- gvia SQÜRL — Silver Haze (Sacred Bones
- gvia Tom Meighan — The Reckoning (Destruct Records
- gvia yMusic — YMUSIC (StorySound Records
- gvia Westerman — An Inbuilt Fault (Partisan
- gvia Winger — Seven (Frontiers Music Srl.
Friday, May 12
- gvia The Acacia Strain — Failure Will Follow (Rise Records
- gvia The Acacia Strain — Step Into the Light (Rise Records
- gvia Alfie Firmin — Absentee (Bobo Integral
- gvia Alison Goldfrapp — The Love Invention (Skint
- gvia The Amity Affliction — Not Without My Ghosts (Pure Noise Records
- gvia ARIZONA — ARIZONA (Atlantic
- gvia Bailey Zimmerman — Religiously. The Album. (Elektra Records
- gvia BC Camplight — The Last Rotation of Earth (Bella Union
- gvia Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia — As We Speak (Thirty Tigers
- gvia Belinda Carlisle — Kismet EP (BMG
- gvia Bohannons — Night Construction (Cornelius Chapel
- gvia Bruce Cockburn — O Sun O Moon (True North Records
- gvia Charlie Hall — Invisible Ink (El Triángulo Records
- gvia Charlotte Cornfield — Could Have Done Anything (Double Double Whammy
- gvia Chloe Gallardo — Defamator (Taxi Gauche Records
- gvia Chuck Strangers — Boys & Girls EP (Lex Records
- gvia The Courettes — Boom! Dynamite (An Introduction To The Fabulous Courettes) (Damaged Goods Records
- gvia Dropkick Murphys — Okemah Rising (Dummy Luck Music
- gvia Eluvium — (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality (Temporary Residence
- gvia Fatoumata Diawara — London Ko (Wagram Music
- gvia Harriet — The Outcome (Universal
- gvia Heem — From the Cradle to the Game (MNRK
- gvia Hot Mulligan — Why Would I Watch (Wax Bodega
- gvia Iguana Death Cult — Echo Palace (Innovative Leisure
- gvia James Ellis Ford — The Hum (Warp
- gvia Jeff Carson — 448 (Curb Records
- gvia Jeffrey Silverstein — Western Sky Music (Arrowhawk Records
- gvia Johnny Polonsky — Rise of the Rebel Angels (Loosegroove Records/The Orchard
- gvia Kaytraminé — Kaytraminé (Kaytranada
- gvia Kesmar — Always Chasing Rainbows (Nettwerk Records
- gvia Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle (Centricity Music
- gvia Libby Rodenbough — Between the Blades (Sleepy Cat Records
- gvia LP Giobbi — Light Places (CounterRecords
- gvia Lucy Liyou — Dog Dreams (개꿈) (American Dreams
- gvia Mike Gordon — Flying Games (ATO Records/Megaplum
- gvia Moby — Resound NYC (Mute
- gvia Nighthawk — Prowler (Mighty Music
- gvia NIKI — Nicole: Live at the Wiltern (88rising
- gvia Oval — Romantiq (Thrill Jockey
- gvia Overmono — Good Lies (XL Recordings
- gvia Parker McCollum — Never Enough (MCA Nashville
- gvia Parker Millsap — Wilderness Within You (Thirty Tigers
- gvia Rahill — Flowers At Your Feet (Big Dada
- gvia Seán Barna — An Evening At Marci Park (Kill Rock Stars
- gvia Sub Focus — Evolve (EMI Records
- gvia Symphony Orchestra — Radiant Music (Telephone Explosion
- gvia Various Artists (Feat. Celine Dion) — Love Again (Soundtrack From the Motion Picture) (Screen Gems
- gvia WAR — The Remixes EP (Avenue/Rhino Records
- gvia waveform* — Antarctica (Run For Cover
Friday, May 19
- gvia Alex Lahey — The Answer is Always Yes (Liberation Music
- gvia Allie Crow Buckley — Utopian Fantasy (Nettwerk
- gvia Andy Bell and Masal — Tidal Love Numbers (Sonic Cathedral
- gvia ANNA — Intentions (Mercury KX
- gvia bar italia — Tracey Denim (Matador Records
- gvia Belly — Mumble Rap 2 (XO/Roc Nation
- gvia Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark (Warner Bros.
- gvia Califone — Villagers (Jealous Butcher Records
- gvia Curtis Waters — Bad Son (BMG
- gvia Dan Croll — Fools (Communion Records
- gvia Dave Matthews Band — Walk Around the Moon (RCA
- gvia Dave McMurray — Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note
- gvia Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Drastic Symphonies (UMR
- gvia Ellen Zweig — Fiction of the Physical (Sun Language
- gvia Foyer Red — Yarn the Hours Away (Carpark Records
- gvia Gracie and Rachel — Nowhere Now Here EP (Righteous Babe Records
- gvia GracieHorse — L.A. Shit (Wharf Cat Records
- gvia Graham Nash — Now (BMG
- gvia Gumm — Slogan Machine (Convulse Records
- gvia Hannah Jadagu — Aperture (Sub Pop
- gvia Hannah Rose Platt — Deathbed Confessions (Xtra Mile Recordings
- gvia Horse Jumper of Love — Heartbreak Rules (Run For Cover
- gvia HotWax — A Thousand Times EP (Marathon Artists
- gvia Jealous of the Birds — Hinterland (Canvasback/Atlantic Records
- gvia Juanes — Vida Cotidiana (Universal Music Latino
- gvia Kesha — Gag Order (RCA Records
- gvia Kristian North — Pseudoscience Fiction (Mothland
- gvia Lambrini Girls — You’re Welcome EP (Big Scary Monsters
- gvia Lauren Early — Don’t Take My Dream Away (Danger Collective
- gvia Leftover Salmon — Grass Roots (Compass Records
- gvia Leith Ross — To Learn (Republic Records
- gvia Les Lullies — Mauvaise (Slovenly Recordings
- gvia Lewis Capaldi — Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (Vertigo
- gvia Mandy, Indiana — i’ve seen a way (Piccadilly Records
- gvia Marty Stuart — Altitude (Snakefarm
- gvia Matt Espy — Hawksworth (Drag City
- gvia The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See The Moon (Far Cry Records
- gvia The Murlocs — Calm Ya Farm (ATO Records
- gvia Neal Schon — Journey Through Time (Frontiers Music
- gvia Paper Bee — Thaw, Freeze, Thaw (Get Better Records
- gvia Paul Simon — Seven Psalms (Owl Records/Legacy Recordings
- gvia PONY — Velveteen (Take This To Heart Records
- gvia POZI — Smiling Pools (Piccadilly Records
- gvia Raul Malo — Say Less (Mono Mundo Recordings
- gvia Rich Aucoin — A Synth Odyssey: Season 2 (We Are Busy Bodies
- gvia Robert Ellis — Yesterday’s News (Niles City Records
- gvia Salami Rose Joe Louis — Akousmatikous (Brainfeeder
- gvia Saloon Dion — Muckers EP (Mucker Records
- gvia Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton — Death Wish Blues (Rounder Records
- gvia Setting Sun — The Feelings Cure (Young Love Records
- gvia shy martin — late night thoughts (Shy Recordings
- gvia Sir Chloe — I Am the Dog (Atlantic Records
- gvia Spirit Award — The Fear (Share it Music
- gvia Stella Rose — Eyes of Glass (KRO Records
- gvia Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres, & Conor Hanick — Reflections (Asthmatic Kitty Records
- gvia Summer Salt — Campanita (Wax Bodega
- gvia Summer Walker — CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP (LVRN/Interscope Records
- gvia Sweet & Lynch — Heart & Sacrifice (Frontiers
- gvia Taleban Dooda — Taleban vs. Dooda (Warner Records
- gvia Tanlines — The Big Mess (Merge
- gvia Temps — PARTY GATOR PURGATORY (Bella Union
- gvia THETAN — Dim Times EP (Anticorp Music
- gvia ThxSoMch — Sleez EP (Elektra
- gvia Tinariwen — Amatssou (Wedge
- gvia The Used — Toxic Positivity (Hassle Records/Big Noise
- gvia Various Artists — The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Disney
- gvia YES — Mirror to the Sky (InsideOut Music
Friday, May 26
- gvia AJJ — Disposable Everything (Hopeless Records
- gvia Arlo Parks — My Soft Machine (Transgressive Records
- gvia Asher White — New Excellent Woman (Ba Da Bing
- gvia Bayonne — Temporary Time (Nettwerk
- gvia Boy & Bear — Boy & Bear (Boy & Bear
- gvia Clark — Sus Dog (Throttle Records
- gvia Daniel Blumberg — GUT (Mute
- gvia The Dirty Nil — Free Rein to Passions (Dine Alone
- gvia Drew McDowall — Lamina (Dais Records
- gvia Eliades Ochoa — Guajiro (World Circuit
- gvia Eydís Evensen — The Light (XXIM Records
- gvia Gia Margaret — Romantic Piano (Jagjaguwar
- gvia Incendiary — Change the Way You Think About Pain (Closed Casket Activities
- gvia Joe Perry — Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII (Roman Records
- gvia Joni Void — Parallax Error (Constellation
- gvia Kari Faux — REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE! (drink sum wtr
- gvia Kassa Overall — Animals (Warp
- gvia Kassi Valazza — Kassi Valazza (Fluff & Gravy Records
- gvia Kevin Morby — More Photographs (A Continuum) (Dead Oceans
- gvia Khamari — A Brief Nirvana (RCA Records
- gvia Kieli — From Summer to Spring (Cognitive Shift
- gvia Kool & The Gang — People Just Wanna Have Fun (Omnivore
- gvia Les Lullies — Mauvaise Foi (Slovenly Recordings
- gvia Matchbox Twenty — Where the Light Goes (Atlantic Records
- gvia Matthew Herbert x London Contemporary Orchestra — The Horse (Modern
- gvia Miranda and the Beat — Miranda and the Beat (Ernest Jenning Record Co.
- gvia Miya Folick — Roach (Nettwerk
- gvia nascar aloe — HEY ASSHOLE! EP (Epitaph Records
- gvia The Orielles — The Goyt Method EP (Heavenly Recordings
- gvia quickly, quickly — Easy Listening EP (Ghostly
- gvia The Ramona Flowers — Hey You EP (Distiller Records
- gvia Shirley Collins — Archangel Hill (Domino
- gvia Shy, Low — Babylonica EP (Pelagic Records
- gvia Simply Red — Time (Warner Music
- gvia sophie meiers — shine__space EP (Epitaph Records
- gvia Soundwalk Collective — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Analogue Foundation
- gvia Sparks — The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte (Island Records
- gvia Stimmerman — Undertaking (Worry Records
- gvia Struck — Freak Frequency (Funky Freaks Records
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.