All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 5

  • gvia 79.5 — 79.5 (Razor-N-Tape
  • gvia 7ebra — Bird Hour (PNKSLM Recordings
  • gvia Aime Simone — Oh Glory (Because Music
  • gvia The Album Leaf — Future Falling (Nettwerk
  • gvia Ana Popovic — Power (ArtisteXclusive Records
  • gvia Armani White — Road to CASABLANCO EP (Def Jam Recordings
  • gvia Artemis — In Real Time (Blue Note Records
  • gvia Atmosphere — So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (Rhymesayers Entertainment
  • gvia Avishai Cohen and Abraham Rodriguez Jr. — Iroko (Blue Note Records
  • gvia BAILEN — Tired Hearts (Fantasy Records
  • gvia Bill Pritchard — Sings Poems By Patrick Woodcock (Tapete Records
  • gvia billy woods and Kenny Segal — Maps (Backwoodz Studioz
  • gvia The Bomboras — Songs From Beyond! (Zombie a Go-Go
  • gvia The Bollweevils — Essential (Red Scare Industries
  • gvia Claire Rosinkranz — Just Because (Republic Records
  • gvia The Connells — Set the Stage (TVT
  • gvia Conway the Machine — Won’t He Do It (Drumwork
  • gvia Dave Lombardo — Rites of Percussion (Ipecac Recordings
  • gvia David Wax Museum — You Must Change Your Life (Nine Mile Records
  • gvia Destroy Lonely — If Looks Could Kill (Interscope Opium
  • gvia Durand Jones — Wait Til I Get Over (Dead Oceans
  • gvia Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract) (Asylum/Atlantic
  • gvia Emily King — Special Occasion (ATO Records
  • gvia felicita — Spalarkle (PC Music
  • gvia Five Fingers of Funk — Portland Say It Again (Kill Rock Stars
  • gvia Flasher — In My Myth EP (Domino Records
  • gvia Freya Ridings — Blood Orange (Good Soldier Records
  • gvia Gaby Moreno — X Mí (Vol. 1) (Cosmica Artists
  • gvia Gord Downie and Bob Rock — Lustre Parfait (Arts & Crafts
  • gvia Greg Mendez — Greg Mendez (Forged Artifacts
  • gvia Guadalupe Plata — Guadalupe Plata (Second Storm Records
  • gvia IDK — F65 (Warner/Clue
  • gvia JELEEL! — REAL RAW! (10K Projects
  • gvia Jenny Owen Youngs — from the forest floor (Offair Records
  • gvia Jidenna — Me You & God (Wondaland Records
  • gvia The Jonas Brothers — The Album (Republic Records
  • gvia Justin Moore — Stray Dog (The Valory Music Co.
  • gvia LA Priest — False Luna (Domino
  • gvia The Lemon Twigs — Everything Harmony (Captured Tracks
  • gvia Mareux — Lovers From the Past (Revolution/Warner Records
  • gvia Megan Moroney — LUCKY (Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records
  • gvia Nanna — How to Start a Garden (Republic Records
  • gvia NxxxxxS — Short Term Agreement (Mad Decent
  • gvia OhGeesy — Geezyworld 2 (Atlantic
  • gvia Olivia Jean — Raving Ghost (Third Man Records
  • gvia Peter One — Come Back to Me (Verve Forecast
  • gvia Q — Soul,PRESENT (Columbia Records
  • gvia Rodney Crowell — The Chicago Sessions (New West Records
  • gvia Ryan Oakes — Wake Up (Position Music
  • gvia Sad Boys Club — Lullabies From The Lightning Tree (Blood Records
  • gvia SBTRKT — The Rat Road (XL
  • gvia The Smashing Pumpkins — ATUM — Act 3 (Napalm Records
  • gvia SQÜRL — Silver Haze (Sacred Bones
  • gvia Tom Meighan — The Reckoning (Destruct Records
  • gvia yMusic — YMUSIC (StorySound Records
  • gvia Westerman — An Inbuilt Fault (Partisan
  • gvia Winger — Seven (Frontiers Music Srl.

Friday, May 12

  • gvia The Acacia Strain — Failure Will Follow (Rise Records
  • gvia The Acacia Strain — Step Into the Light (Rise Records
  • gvia Alfie Firmin — Absentee (Bobo Integral
  • gvia Alison Goldfrapp — The Love Invention (Skint
  • gvia The Amity Affliction — Not Without My Ghosts (Pure Noise Records
  • gvia ARIZONA — ARIZONA (Atlantic
  • gvia Bailey Zimmerman — Religiously. The Album. (Elektra Records
  • gvia BC Camplight — The Last Rotation of Earth (Bella Union
  • gvia Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia — As We Speak (Thirty Tigers
  • gvia Belinda Carlisle — Kismet EP (BMG
  • gvia Bohannons — Night Construction (Cornelius Chapel
  • gvia Bruce Cockburn — O Sun O Moon (True North Records
  • gvia Charlie Hall — Invisible Ink (El Triángulo Records
  • gvia Charlotte Cornfield — Could Have Done Anything (Double Double Whammy
  • gvia Chloe Gallardo — Defamator (Taxi Gauche Records
  • gvia Chuck Strangers — Boys & Girls EP (Lex Records
  • gvia The Courettes — Boom! Dynamite (An Introduction To The Fabulous Courettes) (Damaged Goods Records
  • gvia Dropkick Murphys — Okemah Rising (Dummy Luck Music
  • gvia Eluvium — (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality (Temporary Residence
  • gvia Fatoumata Diawara — London Ko (Wagram Music
  • gvia Harriet — The Outcome (Universal
  • gvia Heem — From the Cradle to the Game (MNRK
  • gvia Hot Mulligan — Why Would I Watch (Wax Bodega
  • gvia Iguana Death Cult — Echo Palace (Innovative Leisure
  • gvia James Ellis Ford — The Hum (Warp
  • gvia Jeff Carson — 448 (Curb Records
  • gvia Jeffrey Silverstein — Western Sky Music (Arrowhawk Records
  • gvia Johnny Polonsky — Rise of the Rebel Angels (Loosegroove Records/The Orchard
  • gvia Kaytraminé — Kaytraminé (Kaytranada
  • gvia Kesmar — Always Chasing Rainbows (Nettwerk Records
  • gvia Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle (Centricity Music
  • gvia Libby Rodenbough — Between the Blades (Sleepy Cat Records
  • gvia LP Giobbi — Light Places (CounterRecords
  • gvia Lucy Liyou — Dog Dreams (개꿈) (American Dreams
  • gvia Mike Gordon — Flying Games (ATO Records/Megaplum
  • gvia Moby — Resound NYC (Mute
  • gvia Nighthawk — Prowler (Mighty Music
  • gvia NIKI — Nicole: Live at the Wiltern (88rising
  • gvia Oval — Romantiq (Thrill Jockey
  • gvia Overmono — Good Lies (XL Recordings
  • gvia Parker McCollum — Never Enough (MCA Nashville
  • gvia Parker Millsap — Wilderness Within You (Thirty Tigers
  • gvia Rahill — Flowers At Your Feet (Big Dada
  • gvia Seán Barna — An Evening At Marci Park (Kill Rock Stars
  • gvia Sub Focus — Evolve (EMI Records
  • gvia Symphony Orchestra — Radiant Music (Telephone Explosion
  • gvia Various Artists (Feat. Celine Dion) — Love Again (Soundtrack From the Motion Picture) (Screen Gems
  • gvia WAR — The Remixes EP (Avenue/Rhino Records
  • gvia waveform* — Antarctica (Run For Cover

Friday, May 19

  • gvia Alex Lahey — The Answer is Always Yes (Liberation Music
  • gvia Allie Crow Buckley — Utopian Fantasy (Nettwerk
  • gvia Andy Bell and Masal — Tidal Love Numbers (Sonic Cathedral
  • gvia ANNA — Intentions (Mercury KX
  • gvia bar italia — Tracey Denim (Matador Records
  • gvia Belly — Mumble Rap 2 (XO/Roc Nation
  • gvia Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark (Warner Bros.
  • gvia Califone — Villagers (Jealous Butcher Records
  • gvia Curtis Waters — Bad Son (BMG
  • gvia Dan Croll — Fools (Communion Records
  • gvia Dave Matthews Band — Walk Around the Moon (RCA
  • gvia Dave McMurray — Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note
  • gvia Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Drastic Symphonies (UMR
  • gvia Ellen Zweig — Fiction of the Physical (Sun Language
  • gvia Foyer Red — Yarn the Hours Away (Carpark Records
  • gvia Gracie and Rachel — Nowhere Now Here EP (Righteous Babe Records
  • gvia GracieHorse — L.A. Shit (Wharf Cat Records
  • gvia Graham Nash — Now (BMG
  • gvia Gumm — Slogan Machine (Convulse Records
  • gvia Hannah Jadagu — Aperture (Sub Pop
  • gvia Hannah Rose Platt — Deathbed Confessions (Xtra Mile Recordings
  • gvia Horse Jumper of Love — Heartbreak Rules (Run For Cover
  • gvia HotWax — A Thousand Times EP (Marathon Artists
  • gvia Jealous of the Birds — Hinterland (Canvasback/Atlantic Records
  • gvia Juanes — Vida Cotidiana (Universal Music Latino
  • gvia Kesha — Gag Order (RCA Records
  • gvia Kristian North — Pseudoscience Fiction (Mothland
  • gvia Lambrini Girls — You’re Welcome EP (Big Scary Monsters
  • gvia Lauren Early — Don’t Take My Dream Away (Danger Collective
  • gvia Leftover Salmon — Grass Roots (Compass Records
  • gvia Leith Ross — To Learn (Republic Records
  • gvia Les Lullies — Mauvaise (Slovenly Recordings
  • gvia Lewis Capaldi — Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (Vertigo
  • gvia Mandy, Indiana — i’ve seen a way (Piccadilly Records
  • gvia Marty Stuart — Altitude (Snakefarm
  • gvia Matt Espy — Hawksworth (Drag City
  • gvia The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See The Moon (Far Cry Records
  • gvia The Murlocs — Calm Ya Farm (ATO Records
  • gvia Neal Schon — Journey Through Time (Frontiers Music
  • gvia Paper Bee — Thaw, Freeze, Thaw (Get Better Records
  • gvia Paul Simon — Seven Psalms (Owl Records/Legacy Recordings
  • gvia PONY — Velveteen (Take This To Heart Records
  • gvia POZI — Smiling Pools (Piccadilly Records
  • gvia Raul Malo — Say Less (Mono Mundo Recordings
  • gvia Rich Aucoin — A Synth Odyssey: Season 2 (We Are Busy Bodies
  • gvia Robert Ellis — Yesterday’s News (Niles City Records
  • gvia Salami Rose Joe Louis — Akousmatikous (Brainfeeder
  • gvia Saloon Dion — Muckers EP (Mucker Records
  • gvia Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton — Death Wish Blues (Rounder Records
  • gvia Setting Sun — The Feelings Cure (Young Love Records
  • gvia shy martin — late night thoughts (Shy Recordings
  • gvia Sir Chloe — I Am the Dog (Atlantic Records
  • gvia Spirit Award — The Fear (Share it Music
  • gvia Stella Rose — Eyes of Glass (KRO Records
  • gvia Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres, & Conor Hanick — Reflections (Asthmatic Kitty Records
  • gvia Summer Salt — Campanita (Wax Bodega
  • gvia Summer Walker — CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP (LVRN/Interscope Records
  • gvia Sweet & Lynch — Heart & Sacrifice (Frontiers
  • gvia Taleban Dooda — Taleban vs. Dooda (Warner Records
  • gvia Tanlines — The Big Mess (Merge
  • gvia Temps — PARTY GATOR PURGATORY (Bella Union
  • gvia THETAN — Dim Times EP (Anticorp Music
  • gvia ThxSoMch — Sleez EP (Elektra
  • gvia Tinariwen — Amatssou (Wedge
  • gvia The Used — Toxic Positivity (Hassle Records/Big Noise
  • gvia Various Artists — The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Disney
  • gvia YES — Mirror to the Sky (InsideOut Music

Friday, May 26

  • gvia AJJ — Disposable Everything (Hopeless Records
  • gvia Arlo Parks — My Soft Machine (Transgressive Records
  • gvia Asher White — New Excellent Woman (Ba Da Bing
  • gvia Bayonne — Temporary Time (Nettwerk
  • gvia Boy & Bear — Boy & Bear (Boy & Bear
  • gvia Clark — Sus Dog (Throttle Records
  • gvia Daniel Blumberg — GUT (Mute
  • gvia The Dirty Nil — Free Rein to Passions (Dine Alone
  • gvia Drew McDowall — Lamina (Dais Records
  • gvia Eliades Ochoa — Guajiro (World Circuit
  • gvia Eydís Evensen — The Light (XXIM Records
  • gvia Gia Margaret — Romantic Piano (Jagjaguwar
  • gvia Incendiary — Change the Way You Think About Pain (Closed Casket Activities
  • gvia Joe Perry — Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII (Roman Records
  • gvia Joni Void — Parallax Error (Constellation
  • gvia Kari Faux — REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE! (drink sum wtr
  • gvia Kassa Overall — Animals (Warp
  • gvia Kassi Valazza — Kassi Valazza (Fluff & Gravy Records
  • gvia Kevin Morby — More Photographs (A Continuum) (Dead Oceans
  • gvia Khamari — A Brief Nirvana (RCA Records
  • gvia Kieli — From Summer to Spring (Cognitive Shift
  • gvia Kool & The Gang — People Just Wanna Have Fun (Omnivore
  • gvia Les Lullies — Mauvaise Foi (Slovenly Recordings
  • gvia Matchbox Twenty — Where the Light Goes (Atlantic Records
  • gvia Matthew Herbert x London Contemporary Orchestra — The Horse (Modern
  • gvia Miranda and the Beat — Miranda and the Beat (Ernest Jenning Record Co.
  • gvia Miya Folick — Roach (Nettwerk
  • gvia nascar aloe — HEY ASSHOLE! EP (Epitaph Records
  • gvia The Orielles — The Goyt Method EP (Heavenly Recordings
  • gvia quickly, quickly — Easy Listening EP (Ghostly
  • gvia The Ramona Flowers — Hey You EP (Distiller Records
  • gvia Shirley Collins — Archangel Hill (Domino
  • gvia Shy, Low — Babylonica EP (Pelagic Records
  • gvia Simply Red — Time (Warner Music
  • gvia sophie meiers — shine__space EP (Epitaph Records
  • gvia Soundwalk Collective — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Analogue Foundation
  • gvia Sparks — The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte (Island Records
  • gvia Stimmerman — Undertaking (Worry Records
  • gvia Struck — Freak Frequency (Funky Freaks Records

